NFL Star Dexter Lawrence Joins Agent as Content Creator
Black-led championship gaming firm poised to bridge traditional sports and esports
To be a part of this esports team and growing with it competitively is going to make gaming much more fun and exciting! I look forward to being a part of such a dynamic and innovative organization.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Championship esports organization and lifestyle brand Agent is thrilled to announce that NFL star Dexter Lawrence has joined the company as a content creator. Lawrence, a defensive tackle for the New York Giants, is a gaming enthusiast whose involvement with Agent highlights the continued influence of esports in the entertainment industry and confirms Agent’s position as a leader in the space.
"We are extremely excited to have Dexter Lawrence join the Agent family,” founder and CEO Conrad Thompson, said. “His gaming passion and status as an NFL star will elevate our brand and frankly, bring a fresh creative perspective to an industry where people of color are underrepresented.”
Established by Thompson in 2019, Agent is a premier lifestyle brand built around competitive gaming, entertainment, and apparel. With Lawrence joining the team, Agent aims to further develop its brand identity and expand its reach in esports, a $1 billion-plus and growing global industry.
Lawrence will be involved in various aspects of the organization, from content creation to brand development. His contributions will not only boost Agent’s profile but will also help bridge the gap between traditional sports and esports, creating a unique synergy that resonates with fans of both worlds.
"Joining Agent is a dream come true,” Lawrence said. “I play various games, and I’ve always been competitive. To be a part of this esports team and growing with it competitively is going to make gaming much more fun and exciting! I look forward to being a part of such a dynamic and innovative organization.”
Agent is poised to make significant strides in the esports industry—having repped the winning team at the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series in Copenhagen—with Disney recently taking a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, maker of Fortnite. While Agent has the support of Fortune 500 partners, it continues to be open to new investors.
“Dexter’s experience and creativity bring added value for new investors,” Thompson said. “We’re a growing company in the right place at the right time, and we believe the right partners can help accelerate our growth and make an even more significant impact on esports.”
