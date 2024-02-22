World Baseball Network Launches Advertising Services Division
Addresses Underserved and Captive Demand for Connecting with Sports-Engaged Audiences at Scale
The emergence and availability of games from independent leagues in the U.S., as well as burgeoning markets around the globe ... dramatically expand sports content and attract new audiences ...””ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, World Baseball Network (https://WorldBaseball.com), already the definitive source for baseball information around the globe, announced the formation of a dedicated advertising services division. The initiative focuses on connecting advertisers with advertising content from World Baseball Networks flagship website, as well as 100-plus baseball and advertising-focused media and mobile app offerings. Advertising programs can be provisioned and purchased programmatically via Deal ID, managed service or through select channel partners. Offerings, at launch, include mobile display advertising, digital video and connected TV, reaching an approximate audience of more than 50 million individuals each month. World Baseball Network also provides a conduit for advertisers to connect directly with digital rights holders for advertising opportunities not generally available programmatically. For information on getting started, contact Lorenzo Montegiorgi at lorenzo@worldbaseball.com.
World Baseball Network advertising packages include both baseball-only packages and a broader offering of lean-forward professional team sports, with options for English- and Spanish-language advertising to US audiences. Out of the gate, World Baseball Network is expanding advertising opportunities, as well as connecting Tier One brands and advertisers with the teams, leagues and players innovating professional sports, across Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, Caribbean, WBC and WBSC.
“Advertising around, during, and about live sporting events is highly desired by advertisers and marketers across myriad categories, including sporting goods, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and automotive,” said Paul Calento, publisher at World Baseball Network. “The emergence and availability of games from independent leagues in the U.S., as well as burgeoning markets around the globe, including the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, dramatically expand sports content and attract new audiences to their respective sport.”
Prior to the creation of the World Baseball Network’s advertising services division, sports- and baseball-aligned marketers either needed to participate in large up-front buying with leagues, broadcast/cable networks and/or distribution rights holders or scramble to find remaining spot inventory on the open market. With this announcement, World Baseball Network dramatically democratizes the availability for advertising alignment with professional sports content at scale.
About World Baseball Network
World Baseball Network (WBN) is building the largest and most diverse ecosystem for baseball fans, leagues, teams, players, as well as the sponsors looking to connect with them. Founded in 2022 by baseball visionary and chief correspondent, Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies areas of innovation revolutionizing baseball across the globe, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, Caribbean, WBC and WBSC. "Baseball Without Borders" coverage focuses on the fastest growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN deploys an omni-media strategy encompassing 360 degrees of modern baseball fandom and engagement, utilizing website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow World Baseball Network at http://WorldBaseball.com, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.
