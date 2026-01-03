Media Alert: World Baseball Network Monitors Baseball Implications of U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

WBN's Leif Skodnick leads coverage of Venezuela baseball

WBN monitors U.S.-Venezuela tensions as LVBP playoffs continue, tracking impacts on player safety, schedules, and international baseball.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN), the leader in international baseball coverage, is closely monitoring the developing situation in Venezuela, following U.S. military actions in the region and assessing potential impacts on Venezuelan professional baseball. WBN's Leif Skodnick is leading the coverage from the USA on WorldBaseball.com and is available for interviews. Skodnick can be reached at: leif@worldbaseball.com.Earlier today, on January 3, 2026, the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) suspended the ongoing 16-game round-robin playoffs. WBN is actively tracking updates from league officials, teams, and international baseball stakeholders to understand how these events may affect player safety, game schedules, and the broader baseball community.As the situation evolves, WBN will provide timely coverage and expert insights on:• The status of LVBP playoff games and potential schedule changes• Safety considerations for players, staff, and fans• Possible impacts on Major League Baseball and international player participationFor ongoing updates and in-depth reporting, follow World Baseball Network at WorldBaseball.com.About World Baseball NetworkWorld Baseball Network, a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022 by chief correspondent Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and WBSC. “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, and YouTube.

