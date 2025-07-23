Alert: World Baseball Network Outlines Coverage Plan for Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on 7/27 at 1:30 pm
Event scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York
This 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen, and Dave Parker into their ranks. These notable players have significantly influenced the game of baseball through their exceptional play, distinguished reputations, and ongoing advocacy in the United States and abroad. The World Baseball Network has covered notable players and their legacies on WorldBaseball.com, including a recent article on Ichiro Suzuki.
About World Baseball Network
World Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is building the largest and most diverse baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022 by Chief Correspondent Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, the NCAA, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and the WBSC. “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing our website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and YouTube.
