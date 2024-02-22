Petrol prices drop by over VNĐ300 per litre

VIETNAM, February 22 - HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on February 22 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by VNĐ356 to VNĐ22,475 (US$0.91) per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by VNĐ320 to VNĐ23,599 per litre

The prices of diesel and kerosene decreased by VNĐ451 and VNĐ300 to VNĐ20,910 and VNĐ 20,921 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of 180CST 3.5S mazut increased by VNĐ23 to VNĐ15,929 per kg.

The two ministries also decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS