Hicks Landscapes Garners Triple Wins in LINLA’s Environmental Enhancement Awards
Continues to Set the Standard for Excellence in Landscape Design and ConstructionWESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s premier garden center is thrilled to announce that its design/build division, Hicks Landscapes, was honored with three prestigious Environmental Enhancement Awards from LINLA (Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association).
The 2023/2024 LINLA Environmental Enhancement Awards marked the resurgence of its program after a five-year hiatus, underscoring its four-decade legacy of celebrating excellence in landscaping. Hicks Landscapes was one of nine landscape design/build companies to submit entries. Its award winning projects are:
Gold Winner: Secluded Sanctuary, a captivating multi-level patio project intricately interconnected by a path of natural winding steps. Complete with an outdoor living space with a custom fireplace and pergola, outdoor kitchen and sitting area. Diverse plantings of different textures and colors chosen to offer year-round visual delight.
Silver Winner: Garden by the Pond, is a unique garden oasis featuring meandering mulch paths for strolls along the pond and a bluestone sitting area nestled in the shade. Thoughtfully curated plantings, grading, stonework and gravel beds not only enhance the aesthetics of the property but also help prevent erosion, a harmonization of nature and function.
Silver Winner: Close to Home, seamlessly weaves together every outdoor feature including a full outdoor kitchen, pergola and fire pit. It is an intimate outdoor living area that unites the home with an existing pool area with the use of walkways and ornamental summer plantings.
LINLA also acknowledged the significant contribution made by Hicks Commercial Sales, the wholesale division of Hicks Nurseries Inc., to the success of these award winning projects.
The Environmental Enhancement Awards Gala took place February 8, 2024 at the Larkfield Manor in East Northport, New York. The gala highlighted these exceptional projects in the hope of inspiring and challenging the green industry to reach for excellence!
"We are immensely honored to receive these prestigious awards from LINLA," expressed William Winiecki, Hicks Landscapes General Manager. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to LINLA and reaffirm our dedication to exceeding the expectations of our clients and community."
Hicks Landscapes has been recognized with numerous awards through the years including two from LINLA in 2018/2019, Best of Houzz 2019 and Best of North Shore for three consecutive years. Hicks Landscapes continues to set the standard for excellence in landscape design and construction.
LINLA represents over one hundred member companies and many more professionals currently working in the horticultural field. Members are comprised of growers, nurseries, landscape design-build firms, designers, and other industry suppliers representing the full breadth of the horticultural supply chain. To learn more visit: https://www.linla.org/
For more information on Hicks Landscapes visit: https://hickslandscapedesign.com/
