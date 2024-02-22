Baystate Recovery Services Launches Innovative CFI Training Program for Addiction Intervention Professionals
Baystate Recovery Services launches CFI Training Program, NAADAC recognized, aims to enhance intervention skills. Register: 800-270-2302 / online.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baystate Recovery Services, a leading name in addiction intervention, has announced the launch of its Certified Family-Focused Intervention (CFI) Training Program. The training takes place on March 22–24, 2024, at the Baystate Recovery Center in Beverly, Massachusetts. This program is recognized by NAADAC and aims to improve the skills of professionals in intervention. Registration is now open, and those interested can either call 800-270-2302 for more details or sign up online.
The CFI Training Program provides an opportunity for professionals to deepen their understanding and skills in helping those affected by addiction. This course, centered on the CFI approach, combines essential theory with hands-on skills. Participants earn 24 continuing education credits, recognized by PCB, NAADAC, and NASW, which are useful for both getting and renewing certifications. Baystate Recovery Services also offers flexible on-site training for treatment centers.
Baystate Recovery Services highlights that this program is part of a larger learning process in the field of intervention. While it offers crucial skills and knowledge, participants are encouraged to seek additional training and supervision to ensure they are fully prepared for intervention work. Although there are no scholarships for this course, group and discounted rates are available for professionals.
Becoming a CFI-trained interventionist is a significant step for professionals. It not only provides education credits but also improves skills in supporting clients and their families. The training covers different intervention methods, how to incorporate the CFI model into current practices, and ethical aspects in this field.
The CFI Training Program from Baystate Recovery Services is a great opportunity to learn more about helping families through intervention. By participating in this program, professionals can significantly enhance their intervention skills. This benefits both their career and the lives of those they help. For more information, call 800-270-2302 or visit their website.
About Baystate Recovery Services:
Baystate Recovery Services, LLC, established in 2009, has been at the forefront of providing effective intervention solutions nationwide. As a NAADAC Approved Education Provider, the organization is dedicated to offering high-quality training and support for professionals in the addiction intervention field.
