Live Free Recovery Expands Access to Addiction Treatment in Manchester

Live Free Recovery opens a new Manchester facility to increase access to life-saving detox and outpatient addiction treatment.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Free Recovery Expands Access to Addiction Treatment in Manchester

Live Free Recovery Services has extended its New Hampshire footprint with the opening of a downtown Manchester detox and outpatient treatment center aimed at increasing access to life-saving and evidence-based addiction care. Located at 88 Lowell Street, the new Manchester facility offers medical detox and outpatient services in a co-ed, clinically staffed setting.

The location offers a safe and supportive environment where individuals can initiate recovery through medically supervised detoxification, residential, and outpatient programming. Centrally located near Manchester City Hall, it is designed to serve residents across the city and surrounding communities seeking accessible, local treatment options.

Live Free Recovery’s Manchester facility offers a range of treatment services designed to support stabilization, recovery, and ongoing care:

• Medical Detox: 24/7 medically supervised detoxification services
• Residential Treatment: Immersive addiction care in a supportive setting
• Outpatient Rehab: Structured programming to support continued recovery
• Dual Diagnosis Care: Coordinated care for mental health and substance use
• Group Therapy: Clinician-led groups focused on recovery skills and connection
• Insurance Access: Acceptance of New Hampshire Medicaid and major insurers

Live Free Recovery Services is dedicated to helping adults build sustainable recovery through individualized treatment, clinical integrity, and community-based support. The organization operates multiple treatment programs across New Hampshire and works with individuals, families, and referral partners statewide.

For more information, call 855-229-4333 or visit https://livefreerecoverynh.com/.

About Live Free Recovery Services

Live Free Recovery provides comprehensive addiction treatment programs across New Hampshire. These programs include detox, inpatient, sober living support, and outpatient. With a focus on holistic healing and evidence-based care, Live Free Recovery empowers individuals to build fulfilling, substance-free lives.

