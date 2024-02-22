The Hemp Doctor Releases New Drink Mix
THC drink mix with essential nutrients in raspberry lemonade flavor. Available to Retail and Wholesale customers.MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Doctor has released a brand new, one-of-a-kind drink mix powder offering the benefits of the company’s rapid release Delta 9 THC. Like all of The Hemp Doctor’s products, its new 25mg Delta 9 THC drink mix is laboratory tested to ensure both purity and potency.
“We’re incredibly excited to announce the release of our new Delta 9 THC drink mix,” says Robert Shade, The Hemp Doctor’s Owner. “This is a product that we’ve been working on for a long time, and we’ve been able to come up with the perfect blend of ingredients to provide a calm, soothing, and tasty experience.” Along with 25mg of Delta 9 THC, each stick pack of drink mix contains:
- Vitamin C – Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps maintain healthy blood vessels, bones, cartilage, and skin.
- Vitamin B3 – Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system and nervous system.
- GABA – Gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, works to help prevent seizures while also providing relief from anxiety.
- 5htp – 5-hydroxytryptophan, or 5htp, helps to prevent headaches and can also be helpful for people who are trying to lose weight.
- Green Coffee Bean Extract – Green coffee bean extract provides a natural source of caffeine. It can also help with weight loss and promote healthy blood pressure and blood sugar.
The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 THC drink mix stick packs come in raspberry lemonade flavor. “With spring just around the corner, we thought raspberry lemonade was the perfect flavor to introduce our new Delta 9 THC drink mix stick packs,” says Shade. “Not only do they offer a variety of benefits, but they are also extremely refreshing.”
The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 THC drink mix stick packs are single serving, making them easy to enjoy responsibly on the go. Shade says they should be mixed with 16 to 20 ounces of cold water for ideal flavoring. “Like other types of drink mixes, our Delta 9 THC drink mixes are designed to be easy to use. If you have a favorite bottle, just pour in the powder and shake—no stirring required.”
The Hemp Doctor is offering its raspberry lemonade Delta 9 THC drink mix stick packs through its retail and wholesale websites. New and existing retail customers can buy single stick packs for $3.95 or buy a 10-pack box for $34.95. Along with its new drink mix, The Hemp Doctor also offers a variety of other Delta 9 THC products.
The Hemp Doctor is a leading retailer and wholesaler of Delta 9 THC and other hemp-derived products headquartered in Mooresville, NC. For more information, call 888-206-3832 or visit www.thehempdoctor.com or www.thdwholesale.com.
