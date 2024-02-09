Announcing New Kayo Brownies in Three Delicious Flavors

The Hemp Doctor has announced the launch of 3 new flavors in its Kayo brownie product line, available immediately for both retail and wholesale customers.

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hemp Doctor, a leading manufacturer of Delta 9 THC and other hemp-derived products, has announced the launch of three new flavors in its Kayo D9 brownie product line. Each 2.6oz brownie bar contains 225mg of Delta 9 THC, sourced from organic hemp grown in the U.S.A. and laboratory tested for both potency and purity.The three flavors are Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Pumpkin Spice. According to The Hemp Doctor’s Owner, Cindy Shade, the company selected these flavors after considering numerous options. “We’re excited to offer this carefully curated selection of flavors in our Delta 9 THC brownie product line,” says Shade. “After testing several options, we chose two classics in Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie, and we picked Pumpkin Spice so that our customers can enjoy this holiday favorite year-round.”Shade says that The Hemp Doctor’s Kayo Delta 9 THC brownies are intended to be shared with friends or enjoyed over multiple sessions. “With 225mp of Delta 9 THC per brownie, there’s more than enough Delta 9 baked in to share your favorite flavor or save some for later. Additionally, since our brownies are part of our full spectrum product line, they give our customers access to all of the natural benefits that CBD has to offer.”The Hemp Doctor’s Kayo Delta 9 brownies are available to both retail and wholesale customers. Retail prices are $15.95 for a single brownie or $79.95 for a six pack, and retail customers who sign up for a subscription can save 25%. Wholesale pricing is available to approved businesses that log in through The Hemp Doctor’s wholesale website, www.thdwholesale.com . Wholesale customers can purchase single brownies or 6-pack displays in all three flavors, as well as 20-pack displays of Chocolate Brownie.These new Kayo Delta 9 THC brownies are the latest addition to The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 product line. The Hemp Doctor also offers Delta 9 chocolates, gummies, and more. Customers who are interested in exploring multiple options can save with The Hemp Doctor’s bundles—including the company’s Edible Bundle and Mixed Bundle, both of which include a Kayo Delta 9 THC brownie in the customer’s choice of flavor.“We’re always looking for new ways to help our customers experience the benefits of Delta 9 THC and full spectrum CBD,” says Shade. “As more of our customers learn about all that Delta 9 has to offer, our Delta 9 edibles are quickly becoming some of our most popular products. We expect this to be the case with all three flavors of our Kayo Delta 9 THC brownies as well.”The Hemp Doctor is a leading retailer and wholesaler of Delta 9 THC and other hemp-derived products headquartered in Mooresville, NC. For more information, call 888-206-3832 or visit www.thehempdoctor.com or www.thdwholesale.com