InterHAND S. A. Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with InterHAND, a leading managed service security provider based in Costa Rica.

This partnership will help InterHAND’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, InterHAND has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We represent more than 500 brands, and adding EasyDMARC to our solutions portfolio was very simple. We know how complex it can be to handle SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records and even more when you have to analyze the bouncing reports, but EasyDMAC made it easy for us and for our customers… We have fixed a lot of domain issues in just 1 day," said Víctor Alvarado, CEO of InterHAND.

"We are thrilled to welcome InterHAND to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About InterHAND

InterHAND S. A. is a cybersecurity leader based in Costa Rica, providing services to government, enterprise entities and small/medium organizations including educative institutions. With a 24x7 support model, InterHAND has grown since the year 2000 with coverage in Central America, the Caribbean, and some South American countries in English, Spanish, and French.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com