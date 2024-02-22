ELMARK Chooses Creatio for Unmatched Customer Experience Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, proudly announces its new customer ELMARK, the leading Bulgarian provider of low-voltage electrical equipment and lighting solutions. ELMARK's decision to choose Creatio reflects a commitment to refine and elevate its customer-facing processes, marking a strategic leap towards increased efficiency and innovation.
ELMARK has established a strong global market presence, characterized by its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer solutions and driving innovation. With subsidiaries established in 10 countries and a team of 250 dedicated experts and professionals, the company maintains an extensive distribution network and valuable partnerships that span across more than 60 countries, notably within Central and Eastern Europe.
With over two decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to advancement, ELMARK is gearing up for the success of its new business initiatives. To achieve this, ELMARK has partnered with Sirma InsurTech for the implementation of Creatio. Sirma InsurTech's wealth of expertise in the field of sales and distribution makes them an ideal partner for ELMARK's transformative journey. Creatio, renowned for its no-code capabilities, will play a pivotal role in revolutionizing ELMARK's operations. By harnessing Creatio’s unique no-code composable architecture and powerful AI capabilities for CRM, the company aims to streamline and enhance its marketing, sales, and service operations. This strategic move promises to accelerate workflow automation, boost productivity, and ultimately enhance customer engagement. The system's composable architecture will serve as a solid foundation, enabling the design of business processes and applications at an unprecedented speed.
Furthermore, the success of Home Finishing, ELMARK’s new subsidiary focused on B2C trade, hinges on a solution capable of addressing customer needs and facilitating effective communication. The distributor plans to leverage the synergy of Gen AI and no-code to additionally build customized chatbots and virtual assistants that not only facilitate but also enhance customer interactions with their intuitive, personalized, and efficient communication capabilities.
"With Creatio, we are not just adopting a CRM system, we are embracing a transformation that will redefine how we interact with our customers and manage our business processes," says Jelez Jelyazkov CEO and Owner of ELMARK HOLDING.
About ELMARK
ELMARK holds the position as Bulgaria's foremost provider of low-voltage electrical equipment and advanced lighting solutions, backed by over two decades of industry leadership. Based in Varna, Bulgaria, and with production and logistics centralized in Dobrich, the company's expansive operations span across 10 countries through strategically positioned subsidiaries, bringing together a team of 250 dedicated experts and employees.
About Home Finishing
Home Finishing is a unique business project yet to be implemented anywhere in Europe. The main goal is to provide customers with a complete service, from the initial concept of their ideas to the project's realization. To achieve this, an entirely new digital marketplace is needed to offer the full range of products essential for home and office finishing, repair, and furnishing.
About Sirma InsurTech
Established in 2002, Sirma InsurTech is a recognized expert in business management solutions, mobile applications, SAP, and INSIS software. Their professional team provides comprehensive services for integrated business management solutions, boasting a successful track record in financial and insurance projects.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, pleasde visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
