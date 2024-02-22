AVer Cameras Expand Connectivity through Vivitek NovoConnect

AVer Europe & Vivitek Partnerships

AVer Europe now offers cameras that are compatible with Vivitek’s NovoConnect® ecosystem, one of the best solutions for wireless connectivity and collaboration

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, now offers cameras that are seamlessly compatible with Vivitek’s NovoConnect® ecosystem, one of the best solutions for wireless connectivity and collaboration. Incredibly intuitive, NovoConnect® helps users achieve a seamless workflow via a dynamic and interactive wireless collaboration experience.

NovoConnect® allows users to integrate wireless sharing into any display in any type of room. It was created to allow large format display devices to have wireless collaboration and digital signage capabilities through any NovoConnect® product. NovoDisplay® and NovoTouch® are displays that have built-in NovoConnect® functionality, with the latter being a touch panel. The NovoConnect® NC-X900 and NC-X700 are communication hubs that can make any display suitable for digital signage or high-resolution wireless mirroring.

"We are thrilled to integrate our renowned cameras with Vivitek's NovoConnect® ecosystem, enhancing the seamless wireless collaboration experience. Our commitment to delivering top-tier video conferencing solutions aligns perfectly with NovoConnect®'s mission, ensuring users benefit from unparalleled audio-visual quality in their collaborative endeavours." - Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

To connect with the NovoConnect® Ecosystem, users now have a wider variety of high-quality cameras to choose from with superior wireless audio-visual capabilities. Compatible AVer products include well-known products from its Pro AV and video conferencing product lines, including the PTC310UV2, PTZ310UNV2, VB130, and CAM340+. The PTC310UV2 and PTZ310UNV2 are Pro AV cameras that perform superbly in larger-sized auditoriums or lecture halls with the latter supporting the most advanced NDI® HX3 standard.

On the other hand, if one is looking for choices for huddle rooms to medium-sized conference rooms, then the VB130 and CAM340+ are excellent choices that offer incredible value.

“NovoConnect® is proud to include AVer cameras in the ecosystem,” states Botao Lin, Director of Collaboration Products, Vivitek Corporation. “With incredible lenses and user-centric features, AVer cameras undoubtedly provide some of the best video conferencing experiences in the industry. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that elevate the collaborative experience for our users.”



For more on the NovoConnect® Ecosystem, learn more at novoconnect.eu

For more on AVer cameras, learn more at avereurope.com

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Vivitek Corporation

Vivitek is a leading manufacturer of visual display and presentation products. The company's extensive line-up of award-winning digital projection devices incorporates the latest innovations and technologies. To know more about Vivitek, please visit vivitek.eu and novoconnect.eu.



