Relentless Advocacy Leads to High-Profile Wins for Bay Area Criminal Lawyers in 2023
BACL celebrated key 2023 wins in high-profile cases, showcasing unmatched defense and advocacy, leading to dismissals and reduced sentences.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through thorough investigation and fearless advocacy, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers achieved many momentous victories for clients in high-profile 2023 cases.
Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (BACL) has been providing premier criminal defense services in the Bay Area for over 20 years under the leadership of founding attorney David J. Cohen. As an experienced trial attorney, Mr. Cohen has tried over 75 state and federal criminal jury trials and argued dozens of appeals and writs over his 35-year legal career in the Bay Area.
Specializing in everything from white-collar fraud to violent offenses, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers leverages Cohen's expertise along with a team of dedicated lawyers, investigators, and support staff. Together they mount comprehensive defenses for clients facing serious criminal charges and possible deprivation of rights and liberty.
Known for compassionate client communication, thorough investigation, and fearless advocacy in the courtroom, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers protected the rights and freedoms of numerous clients over the past year. As the firm celebrates Mr. Cohen's 35 years in the Bay Area legal community, it can look back with pride on a few of the successful 2023 outcomes achieved for clients last year.
2023 Major Case Victories
Bay Area Criminal Lawyers' unrelenting defense strategies paid dividends for clients last year, leading to hard-earned but decisive victories in some of the firm's most high-profile cases. By performing thorough due diligence and leveraging every advantage, BACL attorneys achieved full dismissals of charges, gained not-guilty verdicts, and drastically reduced sentences, ultimately saving clients years if not lifetimes wrongly spent behind bars.
Case 1: Dismissal of Over 20 Serious Charges, Including Murder
The first victory began with the dismissal of over 20 serious charges, including murder, against a client facing life imprisonment (Case No. 22-CR-006920, Alameda County). Attorney Cohen systematically dismantled the prosecution's case against the BACL client over an 8-day preliminary hearing. Through meticulous cross-examination and leveraging cell phone evidence, Cohen established credible doubt around eyewitness accounts. Furthermore, he provided proof that the accused was not present at the crime scene. By nullifying all aspects of the prosecution's argument, Cohen secured dismissal of all charges for his client.
Case 2: Surprise Witness Leads to Robbery and Conspiracy Acquittal
This case (Case No. 4-199490-4, Contra Costa County) achieved acquittal on robbery and conspiracy charges for the BACL client after a 12-week jury trial where he still faced murder charges in a related crime. Attorney Cohen brought in a surprise witness from Florida whose testimony created doubt around the client’s premeditation. This key witness revelation was instrumental in the acquittals despite significant cell phone evidence seeming to imply the client’s involvement in planning the violence. While still convicted on separate charges, the acquittals reduced sentencing and years behind bars.
Case 3: Life Sentence Reduction From 36 Years to Just 10 Years
David Cohen secured a dramatic sentence reduction from a potential life term to just 10 years for a BACL client who initially faced over 36 years for attempted murder and other violent felonies (Case No. 5-201528-7, Contra Costa County). Attorney Cohen and the BACL team probed relentlessly into every aspect of the prosecution’s evidence. By establishing mitigating factors around the client’s culpability, criminal history, and personal situation, Cohen convinced the prosecution to allow a plea deal to a reduced charge. This profound victory highlights BACL’s commitment to fully investigating even the most challenging cases in order to uncover every possible defense avenue.
Case 4: Protecting a U.S. Resident Through Deportation Prevention
Prevailing over the immigration system's rigid policies, BACL successfully prevented the deportation of a longtime U.S. resident (Case No. 479500, San Francisco County). Facing deportation due to a 1990s drug conviction carrying immigration consequences about which his previous counsel failed to advise him, the new BACL client approached Attorney Cohen as deportation proceedings loomed. By reopening the decades-old case, Cohen secured post-conviction relief and had the charge formally expunged from court records. This profound victory cleared the path for the BACL client to legally remain in the country he called home rather than face permanent exile to an unfamiliar country.
Schedule a Consultation with Bay Area Criminal Lawyers Today
As illustrated in this sample of recent case victories, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers' in-depth investigation and assertive defense strategies can overcome steep odds to achieve profound results for clients. Facing over 20 major felony charges, BACL’s first client in 2023 instead walks free today. BACL’s second client faces a shorter incarceration time thanks to critical acquittals, while two others gained freedom they may have lost forever.
2023 proved client outcomes demonstrate the power of BACL’s compassionate but uncompromising representation. Attorney Cohen and his dedicated team leverage their decades of expertise to mount comprehensive defenses leaving no stone unturned. With offices in San Francisco and Dublin, Bay Area Criminal Lawyers looks forward to the future. The firm aims to continue providing top-tier, client-centered defense for all individuals facing criminal prosecution in communities throughout the Bay Area.
