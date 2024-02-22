State Gang Task Force Detectives Seize 80 Firearms, Drugs Following Tucson Search Warrant

On Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) arrested two suspects on drug and weapons related charges and seized 80 firearms from a Tucson residence and several storage units.

Detectives served a search warrant on a residential property near 5th Avenue and Rosemont Boulevard on Friday morning following an investigation related to illegal drug activity. Additional search warrants were also served at a nearby storage facility tied to one of the suspects.

During service of the residential warrant, detectives located heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl on the property.

Detectives also located and seized a total of 80 firearms – including rifles and pistols of various calibers – and more than 12,400 rounds of ammunition between the residential property and the storage facility. Several of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Both of the suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Robert Stevenson, 66, and Brooke Smith, 53, were booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including:

Possession of a dangerous drug

Possession of a dangerous drug for sale

Possession of a narcotic drug (2 counts)

Possession of a narcotic drug for sale (2 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Weapons misconduct, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony offense

Weapons misconduct, possession of a prohibited weapon

Weapons misconduct, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor

Theft of a firearm

The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission is a statewide multi-agency task force led by the AZDPS Gang Enforcement Bureau. The mission of the Arizona State Gang Task Force is, in collaboration with citizens, partnered agencies and intelligence resources, to suppress criminal gangs and transnational crime.