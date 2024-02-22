Jiangtao Sun, Serves as Alumni Mentor for Tsinghua-Columbia Dual Master’s Degree Program in Business Analytics
UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University and the Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science announced a significant educational collaboration. They have jointly launched a double Master's degree program in Business Analytics, open to students worldwide, offering the opportunity to study at both prestigious institutions. This innovative program also features a unique alumni mentor system, combining practical experiences from alumni mentors with academic learning, providing a holistic educational experience to the students.
Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBi Technology Group and one of the alumni mentors for the program, held a sharing session on February 6th at Columbia University's Mudd Building in New York. Sun, with years of entrepreneurial and management experience and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University, has successfully applied theoretical knowledge in practice. His approach of enriching theory with practical experiences has shaped his unique perspective. During the session, he deeply explored these thoughts and life experiences, offering practical advice on employment and life in the United States, helping students gain a better understanding of American culture and adapt to life in the U.S.
Public records reveal that Jiangtao Sun has been an entrepreneur for twenty years, achieving remarkable success. Among the five companies he founded, four have been acquired by major corporations, including the listed company China.com and internet giant Meituan. In 2013, his company China Binary New Fintech Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (code 8255.HK). In 2017, Sun turned his attention to the global trade finance service market, establishing the CBiBank in the United States, and has since been actively engaged in business and cultural exchanges across various U.S. locations.
