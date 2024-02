PerfectFitOrtho Partners with Drake Dental Lab to Revolutionize Orthodontic Care with Concinnity Aligners

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerfectFitOrtho , a renowned name in Virtual Orthodontic Consulting, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Drake Dental Lab , the creators of the innovative Concinnity Aligners. This collaboration signifies a significant leap in orthodontic precision and patient-centric care.Robert Savage Jr., President of Drake Dental Lab, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "The alliance between Drake Dental Lab’s Concinnity Aligners and Perfect Fit Ortho ushers in a new era of orthodontic precision and patient-centric care. Together, we are dedicated to creating smiles that seamlessly enhance patient experience while driving practice growth."Echoing this sentiment, Jayson Hogan, Co-founder and Vice President of PerfectFitOrtho, stated: "We at Perfect Fit Ortho are thrilled to partner with Drake Dental Lab and their innovative Concinnity Aligners. This collaboration marks a milestone in orthodontic advancement, blending cutting-edge technology with our commitment to exceptional patient care through general dentist coaching. Our joint venture is more than just a partnership; it's a leap forward in delivering tailor-made orthodontic solutions that prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction, and turnkey solutions for their general dentist clients, all while setting a new standard in the industry."The partnership between PerfectFitOrtho and Drake Dental Lab is set to bring a revolutionary change in the field of orthodontics. The Concinnity Aligners, known for their precision and comfort, combined with PerfectFitOrtho's expertise in general dentist-centric solutions, will offer an unmatched orthodontic experience for patients.This collaboration is also a testament to both companies' dedication to innovation, quality, and a shared vision of transforming smiles with the latest advancements in dental technology.About PerfectFitOrtho:PerfectFitOrtho partners with dental practices and DSOs to provide a world-class virtual Orthodontic coaching and sales solution with no required equipment or upfront cost. This solution cuts down chair time and increases revenue for dental practitioners.About Drake Labs:Drake Labs provides quality clear aligners utilizing a comprehensive product portfolio. They recognize every case is unique and formulate the perfect aligner with their team of experts.