Frenik Labs Triumphs in Comcast Digital Campaigns
The company outperformed seven other agencies in driving qualified traffic and event attendeesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenik Labs, a digital marketing agency, has proudly announced its results in Comcast's digital campaign to drive awareness and onsite visits for Comcast's ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program). The agency was chosen amongst eight agencies to run paid ads for the program, with the objective of driving traffic to ACP program sites and driving ACP applications.
"It's a significant moment of pride for us at Frenik Labs to have surpassed the performance of our peer agencies in this initiative," shared a Frenik Labs Executive. "This accomplishment isn't just about outdoing others; it’s a reflection of our relentless dedication and prowess in delivering outstanding outcomes for our clientele."
Based on the success of the ACP campaign, Comcast showed renewed confidence in Frenik Labs' ability to deliver stellar results by re-engaging the agency to execute digital campaigns for the Comcast RISE business grants. This campaign, designed to aid small businesses, marked yet another chapter in Frenik's track record of exemplary performance.
This success story further establishes Frenik Labs' reputation as a problem-solving and expert marketing agency. By consistently outstripping expectations, Frenik Labs has positioned itself as a premier choice for businesses seeking to unlock new growth opportunities through influential marketing campaigns.
About Frenik Labs
Frenik Labs is a top marketing solutions agency, trusted by both budding startups and globally known consumer brands such as T-Mobile, Heineken USA, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Comcast. The list also extends to notable organizations such as the PGA, Salvation Army, Home Depot, Delta, Hilton, and Terminus. With a data-led approach and unwavering creativity, Frenik Labs focuses on formulating and implementing robust marketing strategies that propel business growth, magnify brand prominence, and generate uniquely captivating consumer experiences. For a deeper understanding of their comprehensive suite of services, visit freniklabs.com.
Matt Bravo
Frenik Labs
+1 770-570-0116
email us here