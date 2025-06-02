Osmosis to Shine at IECSC Las Vegas 2025: Experience Innovation and Expertise Firsthand

Osmosis

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmosis, an industry leader in transformative skincare and wellness products , is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) in Las Vegas, taking place June 21st–23rd, 2025. The event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and Osmosis invites all attendees to visit Booth #1915 for an exclusive, immersive experience.Meet the Experts, Discover the Future of BeautyAttendees will have the unique opportunity to connect directly with Osmosis experts, explore the latest innovations in skincare, and receive personalized recommendations. The Osmosis team is eager to showcase its groundbreaking holistic approach, which has set new standards in the beauty industry.Special Presentation by Dr. Ben Johnson, MDOn June 22nd, don’t miss the highlight of the conference: a special presentation by Osmosis founder and visionary, Dr. Ben Johnson. Dr. Johnson will share his insights on the future of skincare, holistic health, and how Osmosis is redefining beauty from the inside out. This is a must-attend session for anyone passionate about cutting-edge wellness and transformative results.“At Osmosis, we believe in empowering our customers and thrive by addressing the true source of skin imbalance, not just the symptoms. Our holistic approach is about inspiring lasting change, providing every individual with the tools for radiant, resilient skin. I’m excited to share our latest innovations at IECSC Las Vegas and connect with professionals who are ready to transform their approach to beauty and wellness,” states Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, Founder and Formulator of Osmosis.Why Visit Osmosis at IECSC?- Meet the Experts: Get one-on-one time with Osmosis professionals.- Product Innovations: Experience the latest launches and bestsellers - Exclusive Insights: Learn from Dr. Ben Johnson’s renowned expertise.- Interactive Demos: See the science behind the products in action.Event Details- What: International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC)- When: June 21–23, 2025- Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NVOsmosis Booth: #1915Dr. Ben Johnson Presentation: June 22For more information about IECSC Las Vegas, visit IECSC Las Vegas.About OsmosisOsmosis delivers innovative, results-driven skincare solutions for skincare professionals and their clients. With a focus on ingredient efficacy and comprehensive skin health, Osmosis creates transformative products that address multiple skincare concerns while promoting long-term skin wellness. For more information, visit https://osmosisbeauty.com or call 877.777.2305.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.