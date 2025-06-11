TEDxWilmington Speaker Daniela Baumann Shares Revolutionary Message: 'Life Begins at 40' for Women Entrepreneurs

Fitness EmEuropean pire Builder and Ninja Warrior Competitor Delivers Inspiring Presentation on Courage, Clarity, and Confidence After 40

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniela Baumann, founder of Europe's largest pole fitness network and accomplished entrepreneur, captivated audiences at TEDxWilmington 2025 with her powerful presentation on redefining success after 40. Speaking to a packed audience at Theatre N on April 26, 2025, Baumann challenged societal assumptions about aging and shared her transformative journey from single mother facing financial troubles to building LOFT1 Pole – Studios, a 15-studio fitness empire across Switzerland.From Rock Bottom to European Success StoryBaumann's presentation, "Life Begins at 40: The Three Ingredients of Success That Changed Everything," detailed her remarkable transformation that began during her darkest moment as a single mother drowning in debt after losing her professional dancing career. Rather than accepting defeat, she made a pivotal decision that would reshape not only her life but the lives of thousands of women across Europe."That night, lying in bed with tears streaming down my face, I realized no one was coming to save me—I had to save myself," Baumann shared with the TEDxWilmington audience. "At 40, with my last bit of money, I flew to Miami to learn pole fitness. Five months later, I opened my first studio in Switzerland."The Three-Ingredient Formula for Success After 40During her TEDxWilmington presentation, Baumann outlined her proven formula for success that has inspired women entrepreneurs worldwide:- Courage: The willingness to take risks without guarantees and move forward despite fear- Clarity: The wisdom that comes from experience and the ability to learn from the past without being limited by it- Confidence: The deep belief in one's worth and capabilities that comes from surviving life's challengesBreaking Barriers and StereotypesWhat started as one controversial studio—met with skepticism from investors who claimed women wouldn't be interested in pole fitness in Switzerland—grew into a 75-employee operation spanning 15 locations. Baumann's success directly contradicts ageist assumptions about entrepreneurship, supporting research that shows 40% of female entrepreneurs in the US start their businesses after the age of 40.At age 50, Baumann further demonstrated her philosophy by competing on Ninja Warrior as the oldest participant, proving that limitations are often self-imposed rather than age-imposed.Now Available for Corporate and Entrepreneurial Speaking EngagementsFollowing her successful TEDxWilmington presentation, Baumann is now available for corporate speaking engagements, women's entrepreneurship events, and leadership conferences. Her message particularly resonates with:- Corporate audiences seeking to inspire mid-career professionals and combat ageism in the workplace- Women's entrepreneurship organizations supporting members launching businesses after 40- Leadership conferences focused on resilience, risk-taking, and personal transformation- Professional development events for women in their 40s, 50s, and beyondProven Impact and Audience EngagementBaumann's speaking engagements consistently deliver measurable impact, with participants reporting increased confidence in pursuing delayed dreams and entrepreneurial ventures. Her authentic storytelling style and practical three-ingredient framework offer audiences actionable insights they can implement immediately.Booking InformationOrganizations interested in booking Daniela Baumann for speaking engagements can contact her representatives to inquire about availability and presentation topics. Baumann offers customizable presentations suitable for various audience sizes and formats, from intimate executive workshops to large conference keynotes.Her signature presentation topics include:- "Life Begins at 40: Redefining Success for Women Entrepreneurs"- "The Courage to Start Over: Lessons from Building Europe's Largest Pole Fitness Network"- "From Single Mother to CEO: A Blueprint for Transformation After 40"- From Broke To Boss: How a single mom turned struggle into strength and built a fitness empire from scratch.- "Your Ninja Warrior Course: Overcoming Obstacles at Any Age"About TEDxWilmingtonTEDxWilmington brings some of the best ideas from around the world to Wilmington while spreading innovative ideas from Wilmington and Delaware globally. The 2025 event featured 24 speakers from around the world and represents the organization's 13th year of hosting transformational presentations. Since 2012, TEDxWilmington has featured 833 talks, making it one of the most prolific TEDx events in the region.About Daniela BaumannDaniela Baumann is an entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate for women's empowerment after 40. Born in Germany, she transformed a single controversial business idea into Europe's largest pole fitness network, operating 15 studios across Switzerland and employing 75 women. At age 50, she competed on Ninja Warrior, demonstrating that age is no barrier to pursuing new challenges. Her story has inspired thousands of women to pursue entrepreneurship and personal transformation later in life. Feel free to visit the following link to watch her TEDx Talk on YouTube

TEDxWilmington Presentation

