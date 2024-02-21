TCEQ approves fines totaling $307,786

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $307,786 against 18 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one agriculture, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial and hazardous waste, one multi-media, five municipal wastewater discharges, one on-site sewage system, three petroleum storage tanks, one public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two municipal solid waste and one water quality.

There were no orders signed by the executive director.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 6, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.