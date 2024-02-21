Luxury Presence Launches AI Lead Nurture, an Advanced AI-Powered Lead Engagement Tool
The tool is incredibly smart—it feels like having a real conversation with the agent—and it gives agents time back to focus on nurturing relationships and closing deals.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Presence, a leading proptech startup that provides real estate growth marketing solutions, today announced the release of AI Lead Nurture, an innovative AI-powered tool that boosts lead engagement and appointment requests.
— Malte Kramer, CEO of Luxury Presence
AI Lead Nurture leverages human-like AI to engage and qualify more leads. The tool automatically responds to inbound messages 24/7 and continues to strategically follow up, keeping leads warm and driving them toward an appointment request. It also does the work of learning a lead’s timeline, budget, and preferences, allowing busy real estate professionals to prioritize the highest-quality prospects.
With an average of 25 touchpoints, AI Lead Nurture frees up agents’ time while increasing lead response rates to over 50% and warm handoff rates to over 14%. In the three months after implementing the tool, top-ranked New Jersey broker Taylor Lucyk generated 40 appointment requests and a 22% warm handoff rate, demonstrating the efficiency of AI Lead Nurture in qualifying leads.
“AI Lead Nurture joins our suite of market-leading products that help real estate professionals get in front of their target audience, collect more leads, and drive the most valuable prospects toward appointment requests,” said Malte Kramer, Founder and CEO of Luxury Presence. “The tool is incredibly smart—it feels like having a real conversation with the agent—and it gives agents time back to focus on nurturing relationships and closing deals. It also allows even the busiest agents to satisfy buyers and sellers' desire for responses on-demand, impressing potential clients from the jump.”
About Luxury Presence
Luxury Presence is a Los Angeles proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to over 10,000 agents, teams, and brokerages–including more than 20 of the top 100 WSJ real estate agents. The company’s award-winning real estate websites, expert marketing solutions, and AI-powered mobile platform help agents attract more business, work more efficiently, and impress their clients. Since launching in 2016, Luxury Presence has raised over $52M. Its notable investors include Zillow Co-Founder Spencer Rascoff, real estate coach Tom Ferry, NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki, NFL Pro Larry Fitzgerald, Switch Ventures, Toba Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has a sales and customer support office in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.luxurypresence.com/.
