Amit Singh, CEO and, Co-Founder of SPECTRAFORCE®, Named in SIA’s 2024 Staffing 100 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE®, a global leader in the staffing industry, proudly announces the recognition of its CEO and Co-Founder, Amit Singh, in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list for 2024. This recognition is particularly meaningful as it coincides with SPECTRAFORCE’s 20th anniversary, highlighting two decades of Amit’s unwavering dedication to fostering both organizational and individual growth.
Under Singh's leadership, SPECTRAFORCE has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, navigating through a year filled with uncertainties and disruptions. The company has achieved a significant 19.67% year-over-year growth, outpacing industry benchmarks. This growth has been supported by Singh’s strategic vision, which includes maintaining a strong commitment to the workforce by avoiding layoffs and earning recognitions in 2023 as a Great Place to Work in India and one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces in the U.S. Additionally, serving on the Board of Advisors and as a Chair for the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, UNC, and as an Eisenhower Fellow, Singh demonstrates his dedication to influencing his field and to societal change.
Reflecting on the honor, Amit Singh shared, “Being included in the SIA Staffing North America 100 list is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of the entire SPECTRAFORCE team. As we mark our 20th anniversary, this recognition reinforces our commitment to continue leading with excellence, innovation, and making a meaningful impact in the industry.”
The 2024 Staffing 100 North America list, sponsored by Indeed, celebrates the influential leaders who have navigated their companies through a resilient economy, with the US staffing market reaching an estimated $201.7 billion, marking a significant increase from the $153.1 billion revenue in 2019. Singh’s inclusion in this list underscores his exceptional contribution to the staffing industry and his role in steering SPECTRAFORCE towards remarkable achievements amidst global uncertainties and disruptions.
SIA President Ursula Williams commented on the significance of this year’s list, stating, “In the realm of leadership, greatness is not merely defined by titles, but by the resilience and vision to navigate uncharted waters. To the Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 25 Latin America executives honored for their exceptional contributions, your ability to steer organizations through unprecedented times stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment and remarkable leadership. Each of you have made an extraordinarily positive impact on your organizations, your teams and all the people you serve.”
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 140 clients in North America, Central America, and India within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE is built on the concept of “human connection,” defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.
SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
