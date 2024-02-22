National OnDemand partners with Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed the hungry
National OnDemand teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army to participate in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) on Feb. 15.
Words cannot express how grateful we are that National OnDemand reached out and were able to assist us with such an important task.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team from National OnDemand teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army to participate in its monthly The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Day on Thursday, Feb. 15.
— Breana Southerland, Salvation Army Burlington Corps
This was the first volunteering opportunity of 2024 offered by National’s Corporate Engagement Committee, which encourages giving back in the Alamance County area.
Each month, the Salvation Army’s TEFAP serves more than 1,600 people in Alamance County. This is made possible through the partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank and volunteers like the team from National. The Salvation Army is able to order food in bulk monthly, which requires the help from volunteers to unload a food truck and organize the food in proper storage areas before being distributed to those in need.
Breana Southerland, the Office Coordinator for North and South Carolina Division of the Burlington Corps, said having volunteers like those from National was critical in the effort to provide food to those in need in Alamance County and beyond.
“Words cannot express how grateful we are that National OnDemand reached out and were able to assist us with such an important task,” Southerland said. “We thank them again, and hope that we can welcome them back in the near future. They were a great help, and we truly appreciate their patience and hard work.”
Team members from National volunteering were Corrine Dumas, Torey Searcy, Brian Goodlett, Sharon Fullerwinder, Shonda Seals and Audasia Newsome. The group spent roughly two hours offloading food products, and building and filling food boxes that will wind up in the hands of families all over Alamance County.
The Salvation Army operates one of the largest food pantries in Alamance County. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the Salvation Army gives out meat, fresh produce, and non-perishable goods to those in need. Whether it be a single parent, veterans, seniors, or someone who is unsheltered, our mission is to combat hunger and help to meet the basic needs of the community without discrimination. The Salvation Army could not live up to its motto to “Do the Most Good” and serve individuals who are struggling without the assistance of volunteers.
Southerland said TEFAP was a critical federal program that provides the Salvation Army with a surplus of emergency food.
“Typically, the second Thursday of every month, we pick up approximately 7,000 to 10,000 pounds of food and require assistance unloading a 16–18-foot truck,” Southerland said. “Once the received food is unloaded, we sort and organize it all into respective storage areas so it can be distributed to our clients. We serve anyone in need who resides in Alamance County.”
Douglas Boteler, CEO of National OnDemand, said he was proud to be associated with organizations like the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank to help people in need around Alamance County.
“We love being part of our communities across the country,” Boteler said. “Our team spent a couple of hours helping out, and the reward is far greater than the amount of time invested. We love being able to help in a number of different areas when it comes to service and volunteer efforts. I’m proud of our team and I look forward to doing even more volunteer work in our community this year.”
About Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. works with grocery and meal assistance partners across 18 counties of Northwest North Carolina. It serves Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. Its vision is to create food secure and healthy communities. Its mission with volunteers from the community and partners is to increase food security and create pathways that build a stronger Northwest, N.C.
About The Salvation Army Of Alamance County
The Salvation Army of Alamance County offers a food pantry for families who need this basic necessity of life. Clients will be given enough food to last several weeks which would include items like rice, beans, bread, meat, milk, eggs, cereal, fresh produce, and many non-perishable options.
