National OnDemand partners with Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed the hungry

About

National OnDemand is a communication and utility infrastructure service provider delivering engineering, construction and last mile solutions to the fiber, wireless, energy and technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., the company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions—on-demand, anywhere across the United States. National has built its market leadership position by providing exceptional client service and identifying and acquiring firms that share its goals and commitment to excellence. In addition, National OnDemand has developed special expertise in managing rural broadband fiber construction projects and has proactively invested in personnel and equipment resources to handle large-scale new construction projects.