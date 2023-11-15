National OnDemand set to deliver free livestream of Burlington, N.C. Christmas Parade
National OnDemand will live stream the Burlington Christmas Parade from its building which sits on the corner of Maple Ave. and Main Street along the path of the parade route.
National welcomes parade-goers to use its lot on Saturday for public parking. The building features a newly painted window mural on its Main Street entrance, perfect for taking Christmas selfies after parking your car.
National OnDemand announced today that it plans to offer a free online stream of the annual Burlington, N.C. Christmas Parade.
Providing the livestream is a way we can give people who are not able to attend in person the chance to watch the parade. It’s a testament to the power of high-speed broadband.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National OnDemand announced today that it plans to offer a free online stream of the annual Burlington, N.C. Christmas Parade. The stream will be available starting at 10 a.m. EDT, November 18, 2023, at https://live.nationalondemand.com.
— Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer, National OnDemand
This will be the second consecutive year National OnDemand has provided a livestream of the parade.
The parade will begin at 100 West Front St. in downtown and will end at the Burlington City Park. Viewers of the National OnDemand livestream will be able to enjoy multiple camera angles from various locations during the parade, which is expected to draw thousands of attendees.
National OnDemand Chief Executive Officer Douglas Boteler said being involved in the parade is something his company looks forward to annually.
“We love being able to participate in communities all over the United States, but this is special to us because it is home to our headquarters,” Boteler said. “Providing the livestream is a way we can give people who are not able to attend in person the chance to watch the parade. It’s a testament to the power of high-speed broadband.”
The parade will last around two hours. It will feature floats and parade entries from local businesses, schools, antique cars, horses, and special guests. Plus, Santa Claus will help kick off the holiday season in downtown Burlington.
Jay Daugherty, Director of Marketing for National OnDemand, said offering the live stream served a two-fold purpose.
“National is proud to be involved in all the communities we serve across the nation,” Daugherty said. “Offering this service to those who are unable to attend the parade in person, who are nostalgic for their hometown, or simply want to enjoy this tradition from the comfort of their home not only brings us joy, but hopefully will bring joy to those watching from wherever they are. We are excited to provide our community with this chance to see the parade from a unique perspective.”
For construction fans of all ages, National has arranged for two of its construction vehicles to make a festive appearance, flanked by staff members from National’s own Burlington headquarters.
The company operates from the former First Horizon Bank building on the corner of Maple Avenue and Main Street, adjacent to the parade’s path through downtown. The livestream will offer a unique bird’s-eye view of the local festivities from far above the street, from multiple perspectives.
Jay Daugherty
National OnDemand, Inc.
+1 919-606-1658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok