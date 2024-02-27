Submit Release
Jack Falks Joins CU Revl

Seasoned veteran to lead marketing efforts as EVP, Marketing.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU Revl, a CUSO delivering consumer financial products and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Falks as their new Executive Vice President of Marketing. With over 37 years of experience in higher education, Falks is the perfect complement to the highly experienced team at CU Revl.

Falks joins CU Revl from a successful career ranging from higher education institutions, national lenders, guarantors, and educational technology companies. He also served on the Texas State Association, a credit union board, the Department of Education Task Force, and many others.

In his new role, Falks will develop and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for CU Revl. This will include leveraging social media, search engine optimization, and other digital channels to reach and engage with a broader audience. He will also work closely with the product and sales teams to align marketing efforts with business objectives and drive revenue growth.

"Jack and I have been friends and colleagues for many years. He is the consummate professional, and I’ve always respected his creativity, work ethic and demeanor," said Lance Teinert, CEO of CU Revl. "With Jack on our already incredibly talent team, CURevl is poised to achieve even greater success in 2024 and beyond."

Falks' appointment is exciting for CU Revl as they continue to expand their digital presence and offerings. With Falks at the helm of the marketing team, CU Revl is well-positioned to drive revenue growth and solidify its position as a leader in the financial industry.

