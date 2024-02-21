Revolv3 Wins the Electronic Transactions Association’s Award for “Best ETA Top 10 Payments ISVs”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolv3, a full-stack payments platform founded in Laguna Beach, CA, is proud to announce it has been awarded “Best ETA Top 10 Payments ISVs”. The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. ETA members include a diverse range of major payment and fintech companies, from established players to emerging disruptors in the U.S. and across the globe.
The 2024 ETA TRANSACT event will be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 17th through the 19th.
TRANSACT is a show where everyone in payments comes together to strengthen relationships, expand their network, and discover the latest innovations in payments technology.
"I am incredibly honored and proud of our team. Winning this award is a testament to Revolv3's commitment to revolutionizing payment technology," said Frank Arellano, CEO and Founder of Revolv3. “Revolv3 is the kind of platform enterprises want because we empower businesses to elevate payments from being a cost center to becoming a catalyst for top-line growth.”
Arellano launched Revolv3 upon realizing that there was a market gap for payment optimization and orchestration tools that effectively mitigate false declines and improve approval rates. Arellano wanted to create a payment platform to maximize first-pass payment approvals. He brought in Robert Podlesni as Chief Product Officer for his 15+ years of experience improving credit card payment processing for startups and large-scale companies and his most recent work implementing a full-stack bespoke billing engine for Experian.
Robert Podlesni, CPO of Revolv3, said, "ETA has provided opportunities that have allowed me to interact with the brightest minds in payments technology. It’s humbling to receive this award in the presence of such innovative companies, and I’m excited to work with other ETA members for years to come."
Mr. Podlesni will be present to accept the ETA TRANSACT award on behalf of Revolv3 on Friday, April 17th. The Revolv3 team will be showcasing their platform on the Tech Zone Stage and in the ISV Village on the Expo Hall floor. The event takes place from April 17th to the 19th.
About Revolv3:
Founded in 2020, Revolv3 is a payments company with a cutting-edge SaaS optimization platform that revolutionizes billing for card-on-file merchants. By leveraging adaptive technology, Revolv3 ensures the industry's highest credit card approval rates, resulting in increased revenue, reduced churn, and improved cost efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.revolv3.com/
