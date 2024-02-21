NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 21ST ANNUAL 911 HONOR AWARDEES
Serving Public Safety Since 2003
Annual National Event Recognizes Leaders and Heroes in Public Safety and Emergency Response Technologies at Capitol Hill Celebration
The Board of Directors of the Institute is honored to be able to recognize and celebrate even a few of the extraordinary individuals who have assisted those in need . . .”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of the NG9-1-1 Institute (“Institute”) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Annual 911 Honor Awards to be recognized at our Tuesday, February 27, 2024 event at the Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.
— Wes Wright, Executive Director
Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the Co-Chair of the NG911 Caucus, is our Honor Awards featured speaker. In addition to hearing from Sen. Klobuchar, the Institute is excited to honor the following award recipients:
GOVERNMENT LEADER – Kelly Hancock, State Senator – Texas
PUBLIC SAFETY PROFESSIONAL – Jennifer Daniels, Polk County Sheriff’s Office - Florida
INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL - Jeff Wittek, Motorola Solutions
OUTSTANDING CALL CENTER – Maui County 911 - Hawaii
NG911 AWARENESS – NJ Wireless Association / NJ Association of Counties
CITIZEN(S) IN ACTION – Alicia & Isela Astwood
HEART OF 911 – Mary Boyd, Mary A. Boyd & Associates LLC
“The hundreds of millions of people in need who reach out to 911 every year rely on the dedication and cooperation of our public safety professionals, government leaders, and industry technology partners for help,” said Wes Wright, NG9-1-1 Institute Executive Director. “The Board of Directors of the Institute is honored to be able to recognize and celebrate even a few of the extraordinary individuals who have assisted those in need, and put the safety and security of their fellow citizens above all else.”
About the 911 Honor Awards Reception
The 911 Honor Awards reception is an annual event to honor 911 heroes and leaders. The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Next Gen 911 Caucus (Reps. Eshoo and Hudson and Senators Klobuchar and Budd) and other Members of Congress and federal government officials will join 911 leaders from across the country (invited). The awards reception will be in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 starting at 5:00 PM. Details and registration information at www.NG911institute.org. Pre-registration requested.
# # #
About the NG9-1-1 Institute
The NG9-1-1 Institute (https://www.ng911institute.org) is a nonprofit organization, which supports the efforts of the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus. The mission of the Institute is to assist the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG911 services and systems. The overarching objective of the Institute is to advance the nationwide implementation of NG911 and related technologies in order to promote more effective emergency response and improve public safety. To this end, the Institute seeks to educate Congressional Members, Congressional Staff, and the public on issues that may impact timely and effective NG911 deployment.
The NextGen 911 Caucus, co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- MN) and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), and Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA), is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG911 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG911 policy issues and funding needs. Since 2003, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 911 issues with Congress and federal policymakers and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 911 industry leaders.
To learn more, go to www.ng911institute.org
Free NG9-1-1 Institute personal membership at:
https://www.ng911institute.org/join-the-ng911-institute-as-member
Become an NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsor:
https://www.ng911institute.org/become-a-sponsor
Follow Us on Social Media:
https://twitter.com/ng911institute?lang=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxN7bTksb4xFmoMaYjEuB1Q
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ng9-1-1-Instituteorg/321164898046011
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ng9-1-1-institute/?viewAsMember=true
https://www.instagram.com/ng911institute/
NG9-1-1 Institute
Wesley Wright, Executive Director
300 New Jersey Ave. NW, Suite 900
Washington, DC 20001
www.ng911institute.org
executivedirector@ng911institute.org
Wes Wright
NG9-1-1 Institute
+1 202-434-4239
executivedirector@ng911institute.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Highlights 2023 - 911 Honor Awards