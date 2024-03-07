Cancer: A Journey Through Time, Triumphs, and Transformative Research Horizons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first study on cancer was done in 1775 on chimney soot and squamous cells carcinoma. Percivall Pott identified a relationship between exposure to chimney soot and the incidence of squamous cell carcinoma of the scrotum among chimney sweeps. His report is the first to clearly link environmental exposure to the development of cancer.

Over the decades, we have had a progressive increase in the count of cancer cases and a very fast death rate to patients with this health issue. The rate of new cases of cancer (cancer incidence) is 442.4 per 100,000 men and women per year (based on 2013-2017 cases) (1)

With recent technology, research, and advanced treatment, there was a recorded estimate of 16.9 million cancer survivors in the U.S. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030.

Milestones in cancer management

Over time there has been multiple recorded milestones in the cause to combat cancer. Here are a few notable milestones:

1882: The first radical mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

1899: The first use of radiation therapy to cure cancer.

1937: Legislation signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt establish the National Cancer Institute.

1953: First complete cure of a human solid tumor.

1984: HER2 gene discovered.

1995: BRACA2 tumor suppressor gene cloning.

2010: The first human cancer treatment vaccine.

2017: Tumor agnostic approval for pembrolizumab.

2018: FDA approves Larotrectinib, the first drug that targets tumors with NTRK gene fusions.

2020: International Pan-Cancer analysis of whole genomes.

ClinFocus, a clinical trial service company joins hands in combating cancer and finding an advanced treatment by working with biotechnology companies to provide reliable biometrics service in oncology. Hopefully, with these data driven results, we are able to drive actionable insights to get the treatment for cancer.

Reference

Cancer Trends Progress Report

National Cancer Institute, NIH, HHS, Bethesda, MD, October 2022, https://progressreport.cancer.gov.