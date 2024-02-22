TRIM NuLu Grand Opening Marks a New Era in Hair Care Excellence in Louisville
The Highly Awarded Salon will Officially Unveil their Salon To the Public During their Grand Opening Event on March 14th
We are thrilled to finally host our official grand opening celebration and share our stunning new space with the Louisville community.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIM NuLu, the esteemed high-end hair salon in Louisville, Kentucky, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening celebration of its spacious new location at 600 E Main Street Suite 103, Louisville, KY. After moving into the new space several months ago, TRIM NuLu has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to host a grand opening event, which was delayed due to the bustling holiday season. The event is scheduled to take place on March 14th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, promising an evening of style, celebration, and beauty.
"We are thrilled to finally host our official grand opening celebration and share our stunning new space with the Louisville community," said Sean Stafford, CEO of TRIM NuLu. "Our relocation represents a major milestone for TRIM NuLu, and we can't wait to welcome guests to experience the luxury and excellence that define our salon."
The grand opening event on March 14th will feature a variety of festivities, including Louisville radio personality Jordan Rivers, hors d'oeuvres from LouisvilleChocolateFountain.com, exclusive giveaways, and special promotions. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the talented team of stylists, tour the new facilities, and learn more about TRIM NuLu's premium services and offerings.
Christopher Edwards, lead stylist and co-founder, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event. "After months of anticipation, we are thrilled to finally celebrate the official grand opening of our new location. This event is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional service and creating a welcoming space for our clients."
TRIM NuLu invites the Louisville community to join in the celebration of its official grand opening on March 14th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event.
For more information about TRIM NuLu and to RSVP for the grand opening celebration, visit https://trimnulu.co/grand-opening/ or follow @TRIMNuLu on social media.
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is a premier hair salon located in the heart of Louisville's NuLu district. Committed to providing exceptional hair care services in a luxurious and welcoming environment, TRIM NuLu has been named "Best Hair Salon in Louisville, KY" by the Courier-Journal for 2021, 2022, and 2023. Offering artistic haircuts, hair highlights, hair extensions, balayage, and more. To book an appointment with TRIM NuLu, please use the following online Louisville hair appointment booking link.
