R4G to Help Fund Sponsored Writing Experience for Sweet Girls to Get Published
Have a talented daughter or relative who loves to write and get published? We Use Our Voice for Good is especially made for her www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is a sweet staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and sponsoring The Sweetest Parties www.TheSweetestBookParty.com
Does your company love to find great talent and support girls? Retain Recruiting for Good to do both, we're investing in Girl Inspired Causes and Changing Lives for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet girl inspired causes, contests and parties.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help fund sweet girl inspired causes (Girls Design Tomorrow); and experiences that change lives.
Recruiting for Good is launching sponsored creative writing experience; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.'
After successfully funding the experience; Recruiting for Good will hire a writing mentor to help girl develop a sweet story to be published on LAParent.com.
Recruiting for Good has developed the sweetest training and development program for exceptionally talented pre-teens to discover passion, purpose, and play thru self-expression and meaningful experiences.
About
We Use Our Voice for Good is a meaningful mentoring writing experience for girls who love to get published. Participate in Recruiting for Good to qualify for funded sponsored experience. After funding is available, Recruiting for Good will hire a writing mentor and sponsor a sweet story to be published on LAParent.com to learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th grade and Middle School Girls.
Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful experiences that girls will benefit from). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn meaningful experiences will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play We're experts at teaching fulfillment.
'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'
Before Carlos Cymerman launched Recruiting for Good, he went to Grad School to become a Marriage and Family Counselor, and was a teacher for 10 years in Pre-K, Elementary, Middle School, Private School, and Special Education. Carlos is trilingual; he has lived in 3 different countries before age of 12. I teach, what I learn...and I learn ...what I teach. "I love mentoring girls...because the ones that are exceptionally talented, are looking to do more than what is taught in schools!" Carlos's mom is 80 years old speaks 6 languages and still works doing what she loves!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.
