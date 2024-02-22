Chargebacks911, Banyan partnership brings enhanced receipt data, chargeback insights to help merchants grow
Data from both companies will help merchants avoid post-transaction fraud, enrich item-level receipt data, and create personalized experiences for consumers
At Chargebacks911, we’re thrilled for this partnership because it emphasizes a core message of our company: more collaboration and data sharing within the payments industry.”TAMPA, FLA., UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chargebacks911, the end-to-end chargebacks prevention and remediation company, and Banyan, the receipt data onboarding and enrichment platform , announced Wednesday the two companies will be partnering to provide new enhancements that feature chargeback insights and high-fidelity receipt data, delivering on-demand solutions that prevent and remediate card payment fraud.
— Monica Eaton, CEO at Chargebacks911
Both companies’ services will complement one another to connect merchant clients’ loyalty efforts to chargeback analytics, enhancing data-driven decisions that increase effectiveness and profitability of personalization programs and other consumer-driven initiatives by retailers.
“At Chargebacks911, we’re thrilled for this partnership because it emphasizes a core message of our company: more collaboration and data sharing within the payments industry,” said Chargebacks911 Founder and CEO Monica Eaton. “This partnership will not only provide easier access to merchants who need better solutions, but the platform capabilities between our companies will allow retailers to build a stronger foundation of insight, raising the bar in defining what it really means to ‘know your customer.”
Utilizing Chargebacks911’s dispute management platform, customers using the Banyan platform will now have the capability to improve the data integrity of their customers and avoid the risks associated with providing loyalty services to unqualified consumers. This enhancement will lead to better profitability and is particularly crucial for eCommerce personalization.
Additionally, customers of Chargebacks911 can more easily harness SKU-level data through Banyan’s onboarding and existing integration channels. Through the companies’ single-point connections, customers on both sides are empowered to align their personalization and loyalty endeavors with chargeback analytics, enabling more informed, data-driven decisions on which consumers merchants choose to target.
“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership between two organizations dedicated to helping merchants grow and run their business more profitably," said Jehan Luth, Founder & CEO of Banyan. “Merchants quickly connect with Banyan’s platform to enable immediate fraud prevention and remediation value, and with that single connection can access a wide range of enriched receipt data use cases for business growth.”
For more information on Chargebacks911’s services, please visit https://www.chargebacks911.com.
For more information on Banyan, please visit https://www.banyan.com.
Justin Clements
+1 812-621-0631
email us here
Chargebacks911
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram