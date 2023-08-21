Filming Commences in Sarasota for Cultural Tale Set in Circus City
This heartwarming tale of love, family, and cultural dynamics will strike a chord with many in the immigrant community not just here, but all over the world.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With bright colors, scenic environments and a rich history for being a desired filming location for movies, Sarasota will provide the backdrop for “Curry Scent,” an independent comedy about an Indian woman living in Sarasota who navigates the ups and downs of life as an immigrant in the U.S. Filming for the movie officially commenced Aug. 9 and will continue through the end of the month.
— Christa Boarini
According to the film’s creators, “Curry Scent” is a fresh tale of a young immigrant family that comes to Florida in search of the American dream. As they navigate the pitfalls of their new life abroad—doing menial jobs that many new immigrants undertake to gain employment—they still find humor and an overriding desire to succeed in their new life. The story centers around Geetha, the young daughter and focus of her eight-member family, as she negotiates the dating world in the hope of finding a suitable match to legitimize her visa.
“Curry Scent” is co-directed by New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts graduate and Sarasota native Christa Boarini—who has written, directed and produced more than two dozen projects—and Nisha Sabharwal, who wrote the novel of the same title on which the movie is based.
“This story forces the protagonist to understand what she loves about her country and at what price she is willing to forsake it,” said Sabharwal. “Her story is told with uplifting humor and a variety of funny situations from their cramped living quarters to her various matrimonial dates at which the entire family seems to participate. It will resonate well with immigrants of all cultures.”
Sabharwal previously wrote the novel and co-directed “Draupadi Unleashed,” her debut film, which premiered in 2019 at the New York Indian Film Festival, the same event where Indian blockbusters “Monsoon Wedding” and “Slumdog Millionaire” made their introduction to North America. “Draupadi Unleashed” was also shown at the Marketplace at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and was released nationwide at AMC theaters in 2020.
"We're thrilled to embark on the journey of bringing 'Curry Scent' to life. This heartwarming tale of love, family, and cultural dynamics will strike a chord with many in the immigrant community not just here, but all over the world,” said Boarini, whose work on the film will mark her feature film directorial debut. “We’re determined to capture the vibrant tapestry of migrant life that celebrates the pursuit of dreams and acceptance. We can’t wait to complete filming and share this perspective with audiences around the world.”
The movie's sound design, mix and color will take place at the Ringling College of Art and Design’s Studio Labs post-production facility, a state-of-the-art complex comprising nearly 24,000 square feet of sound stages, editing suites, dubbing bays and more. Post-production is scheduled to take place from September through October.
"We’re excited for the opportunity to work on this feature-length film and really enhance the impact this movie will have on its audience,” said Nick Palladino, an award-winning sound designer and consultant that oversees all of Studio Labs post facilities and is also an Adjunct professor of sound design at Ringling College of Art and Design. “We have an amazing complex that will allow us to craft soundscapes that can truly immerse moviegoers in Geetha's world. It's a dynamic collaboration where sound meets visuals, and I'm proud to contribute to this work of art alongside my students and alum."
While an official release date for “Curry Scent” has yet to be announced, filmmakers for the project say it will likely be released later this fall.
