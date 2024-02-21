Saskatchewan and India Renew Post-Secondary Education MOU

CANADA, February 21 - Released on February 21, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute (SICI) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build upon and strengthen the academic and global ties between Saskatchewan and India. The MOU was signed on behalf of the province by Premier Scott Moe during his mission to India.

"International students bring a global perspective to Saskatchewan, enrich our culture and create bridges between their homes and ours," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "India is a key partner with Saskatchewan for education and trade, and we are proud to continue this relationship with the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute in support of research collaborations and the exchange of students and academics between our institutions."

The MOU will be in effect for three years and post-secondary institutions covered under it will continue working together to develop provincial-international education strategies and plans, build connections and share knowledge. SICI member institutions receive benefits such as access to grants and programs, attendance at events and workshops, and student development opportunities. Member institutions may also be eligible for funding and/or funded programs.

SICI is a bi-national educational organization with 194 member institutions of higher education throughout India and Canada, including the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan. Its focus is to encourage linkages between India and Canada through academic exchanges, research, partnerships and networks. SICI offers programs that are accessible to students, faculty members and academic institutions in Saskatchewan.

"The Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute has been advancing higher education, research and scholar mobility between India and Canada for over 55 years," Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute President Dr. Pavneesh Madan said. "The institute is excited about renewing its MOU with the Ministry of Advance Education, Government of Saskatchewan, to enhance cooperation between educational institutions in Saskatchewan and India through various initiatives including knowledge mobilization, institutional partnerships, professional development, and student and faculty engagement."

In the 2022-23 academic year, over 4,300 Indian students enrolled in Saskatchewan's designated learning institutions, representing more than 38 per cent of all international students in the province.

