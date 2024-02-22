Vitrek Hires New President Gary Schafer to Build Synergies Among Company’s Signature Brands Used in Key Industries
Vitrek Appoints Gary Schafer as President
Vitrek is positioning its multiple brands as a company offering a unique selection of test and measurement instruments used in a wide range of applications
Vitrek is getting out the message that we offer a vast selection of test systems, instruments and software for many different-yet-synergistic applications”LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitrek today announces the appointment of Gary Schafer as the company’s new president. Vitrek is a major manufacturer of a wide array of products, including precision electrical safety testing equipment, high-speed data acquisition and signal recording products, and advanced metrology and simulation instruments. Chosen for his record of accomplishment transforming organizations while driving revenue growth, Schafer’s goal is to promote the company’s unique selection of complementary products offered under its signature brands: Vitrek, MTI Instruments and GaGe. To support this goal, Vitrek has also appointed Michelle Sweetman as head of marketing based on her success in corporate rebranding.
“Vitrek is getting out the message that we offer a vast selection of test systems, instruments and software for many different-yet-synergistic applications – from test and measurement to data acquisition and signal recording, to engine vibration and balancing,” said Don Millstein, Vitrek’s CEO. “With his proven record and experience, Gary Schafer is the ideal choice as our new president. With the support of Michelle Sweetman heading up marketing, Gary will help us educate the test-engineering community that Vitrek is a one-of-a-kind company with all the necessary product capabilities to support key, global industries.”
Vitrek’s signature brands combine to serve the needs for precision instrumentation for use in semiconductor manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, electromobility, and many other industries. Products include:
• Vitrek - Test & Measurement: Hipot testers, power analyzers, electronic loads and high-voltage instruments
• GaGe - Digitizers & RF Recording: High-speed digitizers, digital signal processors, signal recording systems
• MTI - Turbine Engine Machine Vibration & Balancing Systems: Measurement and analysis equipment, signal simulators, charge amplifiers, metrology systems
To learn more about Vitrek’s extensive product portfolio, please go to: Vitrek.com.
