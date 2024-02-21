PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - February 21, 2024

Media Contact:

Tom Benoit, Construction Section Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6164, Thomas.Benoit@Vermont.gov

Spring Construction Projects Must Take Measures to Protect Clean Water

Montpelier, Vt. – With spring construction season ahead, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways.

“We understand that managing construction sites to protect water quality is a year-round challenge,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Using measures that reduce erosion and keep soil on construction sites helps us protect Vermont’s waterways and their many benefits.”

Construction activities may require a Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 when the total land disturbance is:

Equal to or greater than 1 acre, or

Less than 1 acre – but is part of a larger common plan of development – if the larger development will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres.

Permittees must have a site-specific Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control (EPSC) plan or otherwise comply with the Site Handbook for Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control, if applicable. Marking construction limits of disturbance, installing best management practices, and promptly stabilizing disturbed areas ensures the protection of Vermont’s surface waters.

“Permittees help us not only reduce erosion but also cut costs to maintain infrastructure such as road ditches and storm sewers,” said Batchelder. “Our department offers resources to help Vermonters understand the full suite of measures, follow the permit requirements, and protect our remarkable surface waters from streams and rivers to ponds, lakes, and wetlands.”

To learn more, view the permit application instructions or Low Risk Site Handbook. The DEC Stormwater Management Program oversees regulations and offers technical assistance for stormwater management. If Tom Benoit is not available at 802-490-6164 or Thomas.Benoit@Vermont.Gov, contact Taylor Flanagan at 802-490-6167 or Taylor.Flanagan@Vermont.Gov.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

