Avaamo Launches LLaMB, A New Framework For Building GenAI Enterprise Applications, Safely, Securely and Fast
The leader in GenAI for the enterprise unveils new framework to increase productivity, improve the customer experience, and drive revenue
Avaamo and Wipro have created novel ways to improve employee experience using GenAI. We've implemented an AI Playbook of over 40 use cases for 200,000 employees spread over 53 countries.”LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leader in generative AI for the enterprise, today released Avaamo LLaMB™, a new low-code framework for building generative AI applications in the enterprise safely, securely, and faster than anything else in the market. Avaamo LLaMB addresses the key challenges in enterprise adoption of Generative AI: eliminating hallucinations, integrating disparate enterprise content, automating cross-enterprise workflows and accommodating any large language model (LLM) the enterprise chooses.
Avaamo LLaMB is the latest in Avaamo’s suite of AI products reinventing how enterprises leverage AI technology to drive business value. Avaamo’s AI technology automates conversations, tasks and workflows and enables seamless self-service experiences across call centers, HR, IT, procurement and patient communication in healthcare. Unlike off-the-shelf LLMs, Avaamo’s LLaMB is purpose-built for the enterprise. The technology is not only safe and secure but comes pre-tuned for employee experience, patient experience, and customer experience use cases. It includes advanced data ingestion and content filtering layer and uses dynamic grounding to incorporate external and evolving information during conversations to avoid hallucinations. LLaMB is the fastest framework for building LLM applications in the enterprise.
Global 1000 enterprises such as Volkswagen, Penske, UCHealth, Ericsson and Duke Health use Avaamo to automate more than 2 billion interactions across 114 languages. LLaMB is built on Avaamo’s comprehensive generative AI capabilities and includes frameworks for IT, HR, customer service and financial services departments.
“Despite the rapid development of generative AI products and the accompanying hype cycle, the use of generative AI in the enterprise has been mostly experimental and simple retrieval-augmented generation use-cases with a few documents,” said Ram Menon, CEO and co-founder of Avaamo. “Enterprises’ need for security, safety, reliability, scale and trust requires more than what the off-the-shelf LLMs can deliver. We have built our generative AI products from the ground up for the specific and complex needs of the enterprise. Our LLaMB framework is the fastest and easiest way to build, deploy, and manage the LLMs enterprises prefer to reshape and transform their business.”
Enterprises are desperate for generative AI solutions, yet very few have harnessed their potential. Enterprise CIOs want LLMs to ensure seamless data ingestion from multiple enterprise applications, support robust access control, ensure enterprise-grade accuracy, and be built on a reliable trust architecture.
Avaamo’s LLaMB’s suite of capabilities includes:
Trust Architecture:
LLaMB’s trust layers encrypt all prompts with a zero retention guarantee ensuring out-of-the-box data security with GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 compliance.
Dynamic Prompts:
This feature eliminates the need for enterprise developers to craft, manage or update prompts or build custom libraries for any of their use cases “
Data Sync:
With 1000’s of out of the box connectors, any data source- structured, unstructured, or semi-structured from enterprise systems can be ingested.
Data Moderator:
Incorrect responses can often be traced back to weak, contradictory, or outdated information. Data moderator scans for these anomalies and offers actionable insights to identify gaps and improve overall quality for better interactions and enterprise-wide use.
The LLAMB framework enables enterprises to build a new class of GenAI applications that can deliver trusted real-time experiences across the organization.
LLaMB for IT automatically resolves IT tickets for employees by finding answers and automating enterprise tasks across all business systems.
LLaMB for HR responds to and resolves HR-related cases instantly tailored to employees’ locations, roles, and access privileges.
LLaMB for Customer Service gives customers personalized omnichannel experiences based on integration with enterprise customer service content and CRM applications.
“Avaamo and Wipro have created novel ways to improve employee experience using GenAI. We have been working together to implement an AI Playbook and have deployed over 40 use cases for 200,000 employees spread over 53 countries,” said Anup Purohit, CIO of Wipro. “By building on Avaamo’s GenAI technology in new and secure ways, we plan to continue our digital transformation journey and further enhance our employees’ experience.”
About Avaamo:
Avaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.AI to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises. Join us at the forefront of innovation!
