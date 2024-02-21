Revolutionizing Innovation: Design Powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest Welcomes Exciting Era of New Ownership

Focused on Creative Intelligence: Foerstel Design is now Foerstel+Piper+Martin

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a legendary 40-year hustle in the game, shaping the landscape of sustainable design, Tom Foerstel of Foerstel Design bids farewell to the design world, leaving it a little greener and a lot cooler than he found it. His impact lives on through the ongoing innovation at the rebranded Foerstel+Piper+Martin, a branding and packaging powerhouse now led by Co-CEOs Claudia Piper and Laura Martin, respectively Chief Creative Officer and Chief Operations Officer, bolstered by a team of 12 uniquely talented individuals.

Laura Martin, aka “Mama Bear,” comes from a diverse marketing background and joined FPM in 2007 as an account director to head accounts such as the former Tamarack Resort, the Idaho Potato Commission, and Dr. Bombay® through Happi, Co. She has been successfully managing the epic Big Idaho® Potato Tour for more than a decade while servicing clients and evolving her role to that of COO. Claudia Piper is known as the “Italian export,” having been educated in Italy in the Graphic Design arts. With experience in international agencies, working for accounts such as Nike®, Claudia joined FPM in 2003 and has been at the creative direction of accounts such as IPC, PWT, and several CPG clients like Garden of Life®, Crispy Green®, and Flav-r-Pac®.

Our small but mighty agency specializes in complete branding, packaging, and marketing support across industries from Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) to banking, lumber manufacturing, and agriculture – you name it, we brand it. Foerstel+Piper+Martin continues its journey with a foundation built on consumer and marketing research. The team delves into market preferences and behaviors to create intelligent design, innovative marketing campaigns, and compelling storytelling. This approach not only gives brands resonance and distinction but also ensures they stay ahead in an ever-evolving market for whatever product or service they provide.

The new FPM visual identity mirrors these shifts, featuring simple but bold customizable icons that represent current events, ideas, states of mind, or just some good ol' silliness. So, buckle up – #creativeintelligence is taking you on a brand new joyride.

About FPM:

For almost four decades, Foerstel+Piper+Martin has joined forces with over 300 brands, delivering cutting-edge design, marketing, and web services fueled by the latest research insights.

Our mission? To navigate brands through today's market shifts, help them shine like a boss, and turbocharge their growth. We specialize in crafting unforgettable brand experiences, with a focus on Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and a range of diverse industries.

Foerstel+Piper+Martin is a vibrant mix of creative visionaries, explorers, and strategists! When the sun's up, we're busy crafting brilliance for amazing clients, hustling to make their brands the next big thing. After hours, catch us hiking on Idaho's hills, shopping in San Diego's farmers markets, or baking bread in Oregon's serene Willamette Valley.