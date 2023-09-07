PWT Strengthens Inside Sales Team to Deliver Premier Customer Experience

Our team at PWT strives to be more than just order takers. We are trusted allies, offering solution-based expertise and support that sets us apart in the industry.” — Rebecca Richey, Senior Director of the Inside Sales Team

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PWT, a leading manufacturer of engineered wood products (EWP), is proud to announce the promotion of Rebecca Richey to Senior Director of the Inside Sales Team. This strategic move aligns with PWT's commitment to maintaining its position as an industry leader by leveraging its unique service system.

At PWT, delivering an unparalleled customer experience is paramount, and the Inside Sales Team plays a pivotal role in ensuring this objective is met. With a focus on responsiveness, flexibility, and solution-oriented approaches, the team has a consistent goal to exceed

customer expectations.

In her new leadership role, Rebecca Richey expressed her excitement and dedication to the continued development of PWT's Inside Sales process. She said, "Our team at PWT strives to be more than just order takers. We are trusted allies, offering solution-based expertise and support that sets us apart in the industry."

Understanding that the success of their customers is ultimately the goal, the Inside Sales Team at PWT takes a collaborative approach to problem-solving. By building strong rapport and trust, they thoroughly understand their customer's needs and explore innovative options to address their unique challenges.

"With a customer-centric mindset, we aim to empathize with the impact that challenges may have on our customers' businesses," says Rebecca Richey. "Our commitment to providing exceptional service remains unwavering, and I am confident we will continue to deliver on this promise."

Jim Enright, CEO and President, said, "With Rebecca Richey at the helm, PWT's Inside Sales Team is poised to elevate its customer experience to new heights. The company's dedication to responsiveness, flexibility, and solution-based approaches reinforces our evolving position as an EWP industry leader."

About PWT

Since 1998, PWT has been one of the world’s top producers of engineered wood products (LVL, Treated LVL, and I-Joist) and holds a solid ﬁrst place in product quality, process, and customer service. Our

two-step distribution footprint is established with crucial distribution partners who service the residential construction market. Combined with specialty distribution that provides strategic Industrial EWP products, we are keenly positioned to service the needs of the EWP markets in North America.

The best building products come from the best people. PWT is committed to building a diverse team of the industry’s most talented, enthusiastic employees, who prioritize a steadfast commitment to safety.

PWT is headquartered in Burlington, Washington, with facilities throughout North America in California,

North Carolina, Washington State, and British Columbia facilities.