Milan Institute Welcomes Former CCNN Students
Milan Institute welcomes students impacted by CCNU's recent closure to learn more about continuing their educational journey at Milan Institute Reno-Sparks.RENO-SPARKS, NV, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the unfortunate news of the Career College of Northern Nevada closing its doors, Milan Institute would like to extend a hand to impacted students who are now facing a disruption to their education.
Milan Institute, a career training institute serving northern Nevada, as well as Southern Nevada, California, and Texas, has a convenient campus location in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. Milan Institute, Reno-Sparks welcomes former Career College of Northern Nevada students to learn more about continuing their educational journey at Milan Institute.
“We understand the challenges this transition causes for displaced students,” said Angela Bernardy, Campus Director at Milan institute, Reno-Sparks. “We are here to help impacted students overcome this hardship, so they can continue their educational journey and find their path to success. At Milan Institute, we offer a supportive learning environment and career services, and we are dedicated to assisting students achieve their educational and career aspirations.”
The Reno-Sparks campus, accredited by the Council on Occupational Education, offers several career training programs, including Medical Assisting. The Las Vegas campus is also accredited by COE and offers several career training programs, including Online Administrative Medical Assistant. Students receive technical and practical skills training to prepare them for their future positions. Instructors at Milan Institute are experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing a quality education and training experience.
Students from the Career College of Northern Nevada may be able to apply for some transfer credit for courses taken at their previous school. Each student will receive individualized enrollment assistance from Milan Institute’s Admissions team to evaluate and determine any eligible credit transfers.
The Administrative Medical Assistant and Medical Assisting programs are enrolling now and classes are starting soon. Day classes are scheduled to start on 2/20/24, 3/20/24, and 4/18/24. Afternoon/Evening classes begin 3/18/24 and 4/16/24.
Milan Institute has been committed to student success since 1985, and has a proud history of graduating over 50,000 students who have gone on to find jobs they love. Students at Milan Institute benefit from a dedicated Career Services Department, which assists students in all aspects of job searching and placement, including resume writing and interview preparation. The Career Services Coordinator works closely with students, matching them with job opportunities within the community. Students receive the services they need to confidently enter the job market.
Milan Institute encourages students displaced by the CCNN closure to contact Milan Institute to explore educational opportunities and resume their journey toward a fulfilling career. For more information and to get started, please contact Milan Institute – Sparks-Reno campus at 775-348-7200 or Book a Tour https://milaninstitute.edu/book-tour/.
