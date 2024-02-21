Patriot Broadband Expands in Texas Market with Craig Wilson at the Helm
Patriot Broadband, led by Craig Wilson, expands into Texas, bridging the digital gap in rural areas. A visionary move for internet accessibility.
Craig’s unparalleled understanding of the local landscape, combined with his business acumen, makes him the ideal leader for our Texas expansion.”PEARSALL, TEXAS, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to extend its high-speed internet services to under-served areas, Patriot Broadband is excited to announce its expansion into the Texas market, spearheaded by Craig Wilson, a seasoned professional in the hunting, ranching, and real estate industry. Wilson, the visionary behind Wilson Whitetails, Inc., has been granted a five-market territory in Texas, highlighting the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in rural communities.
— Greg Ford, CEO
Wilson’s extensive experience in operating Wilson's Whitetail Ranch, coupled with his deep roots in The Hill Country and South Texas, positions him uniquely to lead Patriot Broadband's foray into the region. His background in ranching and wildlife management, along with a successful career in executive sales and sales management at Dell Computer Corporation, showcases his diverse skill set and entrepreneurial spirit.
“Craig’s unparalleled understanding of the local landscape, combined with his business acumen, makes him the ideal leader for our Texas expansion,” said Greg Ford, CEO of Patriot Broadband. “His dedication to the community and proven track record of success assure us that our mission to provide reliable internet services to rural Texas communities will be well received.”
In response to the announcement, Wilson expressed his eagerness to embark on this new venture: “I am thrilled to join Patriot Broadband and bring essential internet connectivity to rural Texas. This opportunity allows us to make a real difference in the lives of people in underserved areas, ensuring they have access to the digital world.”
Wilson’s business strengths in consulting, wildlife management, and client services, along with his affiliations with the Texas Deer Association and dedication to community activities, underline his commitment to excellence and service.
“Patriot Broadband is delighted to welcome Craig to our growing family. His leadership qualities, combined with a strong commitment to service and community, align perfectly with our values,” Ford added. “We are confident in Craig’s ability to transform the internet service landscape in Texas, making a significant impact on the communities we serve.”
For more information about Patriot Broadband’s franchising opportunities and its mission to deliver high-speed internet to rural and underserved communities, visit https://franchise.patriotbroadband.com/. To learn more about Craig Wilson and the services offered at Wilson's Whitetail Ranch, visit https://wilsonwhitetails.com/.
