Patriot Broadband Appoints First New Mexico Franchisee
This is a unique opportunity to enhance the connectivity landscape in New Mexico. With Patriot Broadband, I’m excited to bridge the digital divide that impacts our communities.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO , USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Broadband, a top-tier provider of high-speed internet to under-served areas, proudly announces its entry into the New Mexico market through David Jones, a well-established local entrepreneur.
Jones, the influential force behind Code 3 Service, a preeminent source for superior emergency vehicle equipment and installation services, will serve as Patriot Broadband's inaugural franchisee in New Mexico, covering a significant multi-market territory.
The Patriot Broadband Team noted Jones' successful operation of Code 3 Service as a major factor in his franchisee selection. His experience running a successful complementary business presented him as the ideal candidate for the expansion.
In response to his appointment, Jones expressed his enthusiasm: "This is a unique opportunity to enhance the connectivity landscape in New Mexico. With Patriot Broadband, I’m excited to bridge the digital divide that impacts our communities."
"Patriot Broadband is thrilled to welcome David to our family," said Greg Ford, the COO of Patriot Broadband. "His proven business acumen, coupled with a steadfast commitment to service, aligns perfectly with our brand. We are confident in his ability to revolutionize internet services in New Mexico."
For more about Patriot Broadband's franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.patriotbroadband.com/. For more information about David Jones and Code 3 Service's premium services, visit https://code3service.com/.
About Patriot Broadband:
Patriot Broadband is an internet service provider committed to expanding high-speed internet access to rural and under-served communities. By employing a franchising model, it enables local entrepreneurs to provide reliable, top-quality internet services to their communities.
