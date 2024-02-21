Special Olympics Georgia is Freezin’ for a Reason
GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Olympics Georgia is proud to present the 15th Annual Polar Plunge which will be held on Saturday, February 24th at Lake Acworth in Acworth, Georgia from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Georgia’s “coolest” and largest fundraising events through the efforts of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Program (LETR). All proceeds raised go to help provide our 18,546 Special Olympics Georgia athletes with free year-round sports training.
All brave plungers will have the opportunity to jump into icy waters in the middle of the Winter to show their support for Special Olympics athletes. Plungers will bring the excitement to this event by dressing up in crazy costumes for the costume contest and celebrating the success of their fundraising efforts. After the plunge all are invited to enjoy the music, food, booth/vendors, and prizes.
There are still many ways to get involved with the 2024 Polar Plunge! Special Olympics Georgia invites you to register to plunge or donate to a plunger who will be participating. Online registration is open, and it is highly suggested to sign up as soon as possible to reserve your spot to plunge. Please join us for a day of chilly fun, intense tug-of-war competition, and impactful plunges as we get freezin’ for a reason in support of the athletes! For more information and to register, visit polarplungega.org.
Thanks to our presenting event sponsors Southwire and Publix!
Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow’s Tavern, Dunwoody Country Club, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.
For more information on all sponsorship or volunteer opportunities please contact Jalen Young at jalen.young@SpecialOlympicsga.org.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.
Jalen Young
