Cupcake Edge AI Server in Full Production
Unigen Corporation Announces Milestone AchievementNEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation proudly announces the successful production launch of its highly anticipated Cupcake Edge AI Server. The first units have been produced at our cutting-edge facilities in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Penang, Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in Unigen's commitment to delivering AI solutions to the global market.
Certified for compliance with FCC, CE, VCCI, KCC, and WEEE standards, Cupcake has successfully completed rigorous testing protocols, ensuring its adherence to the highest industry regulations and quality benchmarks. The initial production units have been delivered from our state-of-the-art facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia. With mass production tooling now in place, we are fully equipped to meet the escalating demand for Cupcake, empowering businesses worldwide with unparalleled AI capabilities.
"Bringing our Cupcake Edge AI Server to life has been an exciting journey for us at Unigen," shared Paul W. Heng, Unigen’s founder and CEO. "It's been a company-wide effort to quickly bring groundbreaking technology to the market. By seamlessly integrating every aspect of Cupcake, from the motherboard to the enclosures, and collaborating closely with our Silicon partners, we’re finally able to see our customers receiving the fruits of our effort."
About Cupcake
Unigen’s Cupcake Edge AI Server delivers a reliable, high-performance, low-latency, low-power platform for Machine Learning and Inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. Cupcake integrates a flexible combination of I/O Interfaces and expansion capabilities to capture and process video and multiple types of signals through its Power-Over-Ethernet (POE) ports, and then delivers the processed data to the client either over a wired or wireless network. Neural Networks are supported by the leading ISV providers allowing for a highly customizable solution for multiple applications.
Cupcake is a small form factor fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, CANbus, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATA III, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMMs. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
Jeff Chang
Unigen Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn