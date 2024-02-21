Attorney General Helps Celebrate Hispanic Youth Day Event

February 21, 2024

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes spoke and presented awards to Hispanic youth during the annual Youth Day Event held at the Utah State Capitol on February 18, 2024.

During their fight for independence, Venezuelan youth sacrificed and served as a part of the victory at the Battle of La Victoria.

It is now the Hispanic community’s tradition to recognize their outstanding youth members who have contributed themselves, their time, and their efforts toward their families, communities, and country.

In AG Reyes’ address, he stated:

First, I ask you to never forget where you come from, where your parents come from, and to be proud of it. Wherever you come from in the world, you are welcome.

Second, and no less important, is that always praise and ensure, during the rest of your lives, the well-being and prosperity of the United States, the great country that has welcomed you and that is, without a doubt, a great and powerful nation, cradle of freedom. Honor and exalt the United States always with your progress and professional advancement through life, always try to have that gratitude and love present and active.

The event concluded with an award ceremony presented by AG Reyes and photo opportunities for all present.