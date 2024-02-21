Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,244 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Helps Celebrate Hispanic Youth Day Event

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes spoke and presented awards to Hispanic youth during the annual Youth Day Event held at the Utah State Capitol on February 18, 2024.

During their fight for independence, Venezuelan youth sacrificed and served as a part of the victory at the Battle of La Victoria.

It is now the Hispanic community’s tradition to recognize their outstanding youth members who have contributed themselves, their time, and their efforts toward their families, communities, and country.

In AG Reyes’ address, he stated:

First, I ask you to never forget where you come from, where your parents come from, and to be proud of it. Wherever you come from in the world, you are welcome.

Second, and no less important, is that always praise and ensure, during the rest of your lives, the well-being and prosperity of the United States, the great country that has welcomed you and that is, without a doubt, a great and powerful nation, cradle of freedom. Honor and exalt the United States always with your progress and professional advancement through life, always try to have that gratitude and love present and active.

The event concluded with an award ceremony presented by AG Reyes and photo opportunities for all present.

You just read:

Attorney General Helps Celebrate Hispanic Youth Day Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more