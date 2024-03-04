Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center selects Digbi Health to Elevate Employee Health for Obesity, Diabetes, and GI Issues
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center selects Digbi Health to Elevate Employee Health Programs for Weight Management, Diabetes, and Digestive Issues.
This partnership is a milestone for us at Digbi Health. It embodies our commitment to transform individual chronic care by decoding our genetics, gut biome, and blood markers.”PALTO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digbi Health, an innovator in personalized health technology, is proud to announce its new collaboration with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, a key blood provider in Texas and surrounding counties. This partnership is set to revolutionize employee health management by integrating personalized health solutions based on advanced genetics and gut biome analysis into the wellness programs of a critical healthcare provider.
— Ranjan Sinha, CEO - Digbi Health
Enhancing Employee Wellness at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center team will benefit from Digbi Health's comprehensive health platform to optimize weight management and mitigate physical and mental health challenges. By leveraging precision biology through detailed genetics and gut microbiome analysis, this initiative perfectly aligns with the center's dedication to fostering the health and well-being of its employees and the communities they serve. The program specifically addresses chronic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and digestive disorders, benefiting employees and their families.
A Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Community Health
Digbi Health's tailored health approach is strategically aligned with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s core mission of community partnership to save and sustain lives, beginning with its workforce. This collaboration is poised to enrich the center's employee wellness program, establishing a new benchmark for employee care within the life-saving operations of the blood center.
Ranjan Sinha, CEO of Digbi Health, said on the collaboration, "This partnership is a milestone for us at Digbi Health. It embodies our commitment to transform individual chronic care by decoding our genetics, gut biome, and blood markers.“
About Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
Founded in 1975, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is an independent, nonprofit organization committed to ensuring a safe and reliable blood supply. With over 650 employees, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center serves a vast area across Texas, including 26 counties.
About Digbi Health
Digbi Health specializes in genetics, gut microbiome, and digital health technologies to redefine personalized healthcare. Their platform is designed to reduce medication dependence and healthcare costs, particularly in chronic illness management.
For more information, media inquiries, or interviews, please contact: partner@digbihealth.com
This contract underscores Digbi Health's commitment to expanding personalized healthcare nationwide.
Aniket Sengar
Digbi Health
partner@digbihealth.com
