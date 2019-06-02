digbihealth

Dr. Franchell Richard-Hamilton from A Better Weigh Center will be supporting two of Digbi’s programs through their partnership

LOS ALTOS HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigBi Health and A Better Weigh Center announce partnership for delivering Personalized Weight Loss and Diabetes Prevention plans based on DNA, Gut Biome and Blood MarkersPalo Alto, CA - Digbi Health, a privately held company based in Palo Alto, Ca, and A Better Weigh Center have announced a partnership to deliver medically managed personalized health programs for weight loss and fitness improvement based on an individual's DNA, gut biome, conventional blood marker analysis and supported by an AI-powered digital interface and person based health coaching and medical advice.Dr. Franchell Richard-Hamilton from A Better Weigh Center will be supporting two of Digbi’s programs through their partnership - the Control program for weight loss and the D-Feat program for diabetes management. Both programs involve gut and gene testing, personalized nutrition and fitness guidance, and coaching support from certified health coaches.The programs are available across the USA (through remote coaching), and components may be reimbursable through insurance plans.Digbi Health’s advanced personalized food, fitness, and performance platform - FoodRx.Ai provides:• In-home DNA and Gut Biome test Kits.• Powerful Case Management Dashboard for health professionals to manage their clients’ 7 key lifestyle and health drivers - food, sleep, exercise, stress, cravings, weight and blood sugar - based on genetics and gut biome; review DNA and gut biome reports.• Longitudinal gut biome tracking to ensure a lifetime of healthy gut flora.• A mobile app that privately and securely connects patients with SimplyCare healthcare professionals to deliver medically managed personalized programs.“We’re thrilled to be associated with Dr. Hamilton whose specific focus area is obesity management and who is very passionate about helping people around her. Digbi’s programs are perfect for doctors looking to add an extra layer of support to their existing practice. Our Digital Therapeutics Platform seamlessly integrates into their medical practice and provides more targeted ways of staying in touch with patients”, said Ranjan Sinha, CEO- Digbi Health.Speaking about her association with Digbi Health, Dr. Hamilton said, “The way to deal with the devil of obesity and diabetes is literally one day at a time. Successful weight loss takes programming, not willpower, and that’s exactly what I believe these programs will help my patients achieve.”About Digbi HealthDigbi Health is a Personalized Nutrition and Wellness digital therapeutic platform that distills the complex science of DNA, gut biome, traditional blood markers – into bespoke, simple and powerful AI-driven, responsive food and lifestyle programs that are supported by a network of doctors, coaches and food makers to ensure better outcomes for life. The company’s mission is to empower people to take control of their own health destiny and prevent and eliminate illness by harnessing their DNA and gut biome.About Dr. Franchell Richard-HamiltonDr. Hamilton is board-certified for general surgery and obesity medicine and has a passion for studying and helping those struggling with obesity. A native of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Dr. Hamilton has traveled the world for her studies. After completing her undergraduate and graduate studies, she went to medical school at the University of Texas in San Antonio to receive her medical degree. She did her residency under the direction of Dr. L.D. Britt at Eastern Virginia Medical School and received laparoscopic and bariatric fellowship training in San Antonio. Dr. Hamilton sits on the bariatric committee for the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and on the patient education committee for ASMBS.Media Contact:Aniiket Sengarmedia@digbihealth.com



