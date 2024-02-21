Long Beach, CA Hiring Process Amendments Supported by CA State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie
State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie Supports Amendments to Long Beach Hiring Process
We must bring corporations and jobs back to Long Beach and get our residents back to work.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson proposed a charter amendment during the Long Beach State of the Union that would fundamentally change how the city hires employees. In order to move the amendment forward, Long Beach City Council could vote to put it on the November ballot.
— Sharifah Hardie for CA State Senate District 33
"It's not my decision, it's not your decision, it's the voters' decision," Richardson told the commision.
The amendment, which has been met with both support and opposition, has gained the attention of State Senate District 33 candidate Sharifah Hardie, who agrees with the proposed changes.
Hardie, who has been laid off eight times in her career, understands the struggles of finding employment and can relate. She believes the proposed charter amendment would address this issue and make it easier for individuals like herself to find gainful employment. If elected, Hardie has pledged to support the amendment and advocate for its implementation.
The proposed charter amendment would speed up a slow-moving process that has resulted in hundreds of job vacancies. The processed changes would not only benefit individuals like Hardie, changes would also still preserve fairness and root out bias. Hardie believes these changes are necessary to continue to work towards eradicating homelessness and immediately decrease the number of Long Beach families who currently live in their cars.
Hardie expressed her support for the proposed amendment, stating, "As someone who has experienced the challenges of finding employment after multiple layoffs, I understand the importance and the urgency of this change. When you’re out of work, you need a job now. You don’t have months to try and figure out how to pay the bills. We must bring corporations and jobs back to Long Beach and get our residents back to work. When we do, we will see our crime rates, homelessness rates and our mental health crisis numbers go down. If elected, I will work tirelessly to ensure that this amendment is implemented and benefits the community as a whole."
The proposed charter amendment has sparked a much-needed conversation about employment in Long Beach. It is clear that this change has the potential to positively impact the lives of many individuals in the city. Sharifah Hardie supports this charter amendment. For more information and to support Sharifah Hardie visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33
+1 562-822-0965
info@sharifahhardieforsenate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook