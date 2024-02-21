New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Offers a New Range of Treatments, Including Cocaine Rehab and Pet Friendly Rehab

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a highly rated rehab and addiction treatment center in Orange County in California, is excited to announce it is now offering a new range of treatments at its leading treatment facility, including cocaine rehab and a selection of pet friendly rehab programs.

The new treatment options at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. have been introduced to help those struggling with addiction receive the customized help they need to begin a life free of drugs. The treatment center’s cocaine rehab focuses on offering targeted support for patients addicted to the illegal drug by providing a supervised detox, as well as specialist treatment and therapy that addresses the root cause of addiction. Whereas New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s pet friendly rehab enables patients to attend a variety of treatment programs with their pet to receive additional support and comfort.

“One of the hallmarks of our treatment programs is the ability to provide pet-friendly options, allowing clients to bring their pets along to the residential treatment facilities,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We believe in the healing power of the unconditional love that pets provide, making it easier for clients to feel supported and reduce the stress, anxiety, and behavioral health challenges often associated with addiction and mental health issues.”

The comprehensive treatment programs at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. are designed to treat substance abuse, mental health disorders, and co-occurring conditions. The pet friendly rehab program at the Orange County treatment center works the same as its other treatment programs, such as the facility’s cocaine rehab, but offers patients an opportunity to forget about the stress and costs associated with trying to organize care for their pet while receiving addiction treatment. Additionally, pet friendly rehab has consistently been shown to reduce a patient’s anxiety and stress during the recovery process and enhance the daily activities related to rehab and therapy.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites prospective patients to give one of its addiction specialists a call today to receive the information needed to begin their recovery.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

