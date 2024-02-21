MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/21/2024

February 21, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 21, 2024

On 2/14/2024, Cpl Ditoto responded to a residence on Jones Wharf Road, Hollywood, MD for the report of an assault. While on scene investigating the assault, William Earl Jones III, 45 of Hollywood, MD, assaulted a Trooper on scene and then continued to be combative and resisted arrest. Jones was able to be taken into custody and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault x2, Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 2/17/2024, Francisco Torres, 52 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 2/18/2024, Anntoinette Tiko Williams, 57 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 2/14/2024, Sergio Yonda Barrera Hernandez, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 2/18/2024, Devonte Twain Harrod, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for Theft: Less Than $100.00

On 2/20/2024, Adam Charles Swope, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Rogue and Vagabond, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Theft: Less Than $100.00 x6, Theft Scheme: $100 to Under $1,500, and Credit Card: Steal Another’s x5

On 2/20/2024, Aleyah Tamir Mason, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov